Samsung’s extra ‘ultrawide’ camera lens makes the Galaxy S10 stand out from all the other smartphones that already take great photos

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Most high-end smartphones take great photos these days, but the Samsung Galaxy S10 managed to differentiate itself with its ultrawide camera.

Most smartphones don’t have ultrawide cameras, with many phone makers opting instead to add a 2x zoomed lens alongside the conventional camera.

LG’s V40 smartphone also has an ultrawide camera. In fact, ultrawide cameras have been a signature LG smartphone feature since 2016.

The Galaxy S10 phones have great cameras, but the same can be said about pretty much every other high-end flagship smartphone out there.

You could argue that camera quality has reached a point where it’s reliable across the majority of smartphones, and it’s not as big of a factor when making a purchase decision.

But the Galaxy S10 has differentiated itself with its triple-lens camera system, and it’s one of those lenses – the ultrawide camera – that makes the biggest difference.

Check it out:

Here’s a regular photo taken with the regular camera from the Galaxy S10.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Phones like the OnePlus 6T take similarly good photos…

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

And the LG V40…

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

And the Pixel 3…

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Now that we’ve agreed that all high-end smartphones take great photos, let’s take a look at the Galaxy S10’s ultrawide angle camera, which most phones don’t have.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Ultrawide cameras are clearly not a gimmick. You can capture so much more of your surroundings with the ultrawide angle camera than you could with the regular camera on most smartphones. The Galaxy S10’s ultrawide angle is a huge differentiator.

To be sure, there is another smartphone out there with an ultrawide camera: The LG V40.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

In fact, ultrawide cameras have been a signature feature on LG phones since 2016, starting with the LG G5 and V20.

But back then, I wasn’t a fan of ultrawide camera lenses and the photos they took. It was only when the LG V40 came out in 2018 that I started appreciating having the option to take ultrawide photos.

Whenever I take a regular photo with either the Galaxy S10 or LG V40 I usually follow it up with an ultrawide photo just in case, and I’m always glad I did.