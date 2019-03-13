Samsung’s extra ‘ultrawide’ camera lens makes the Galaxy S10 stand out from all the other smartphones that already take great photos

By
Antonio Villas-Boas, Business Insider US
-

source
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

  • Most high-end smartphones take great photos these days, but the Samsung Galaxy S10 managed to differentiate itself with its ultrawide camera.
  • Most smartphones don’t have ultrawide cameras, with many phone makers opting instead to add a 2x zoomed lens alongside the conventional camera.
  • LG’s V40 smartphone also has an ultrawide camera. In fact, ultrawide cameras have been a signature LG smartphone feature since 2016.

The Galaxy S10 phones have great cameras, but the same can be said about pretty much every other high-end flagship smartphone out there.

You could argue that camera quality has reached a point where it’s reliable across the majority of smartphones, and it’s not as big of a factor when making a purchase decision.

But the Galaxy S10 has differentiated itself with its triple-lens camera system, and it’s one of those lenses – the ultrawide camera – that makes the biggest difference.

Check it out:

Here’s a regular photo taken with the regular camera from the Galaxy S10.

source
Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Phones like the OnePlus 6T take similarly good photos…

source
Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

And the LG V40…

source
Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

And the Pixel 3…

source
Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Now that we’ve agreed that all high-end smartphones take great photos, let’s take a look at the Galaxy S10’s ultrawide angle camera, which most phones don’t have.

source
Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Ultrawide cameras are clearly not a gimmick. You can capture so much more of your surroundings with the ultrawide angle camera than you could with the regular camera on most smartphones. The Galaxy S10’s ultrawide angle is a huge differentiator.

To be sure, there is another smartphone out there with an ultrawide camera: The LG V40.

source
Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

In fact, ultrawide cameras have been a signature feature on LG phones since 2016, starting with the LG G5 and V20.

But back then, I wasn’t a fan of ultrawide camera lenses and the photos they took. It was only when the LG V40 came out in 2018 that I started appreciating having the option to take ultrawide photos.

Whenever I take a regular photo with either the Galaxy S10 or LG V40 I usually follow it up with an ultrawide photo just in case, and I’m always glad I did.