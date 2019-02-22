These are the key differences between Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 phones that are worth noting before you buy

The new Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10 Plus from Samsung have slightly varying features and design.

Each smartphone’s price tag reflects those key differences.

You’ll find all the major differences between each devices below.

Samsung announced five new smartphones during its Unpacked event on February 20, and we’re here to point out the differences between three of them: the Galaxy S10e, the Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy S10 Plus.

Those are the phones you can pre-order right now before they hit stores on March 8. The other two phones, the Galaxy S10 5G and the Galaxy Fold, won’t be available to buy for another few months.

The Galaxy S10 phones might all share the “S10” badge, but they each have slightly varying sets of features and design – with prices that reflect those differences – that you should be aware of before you click the pre-order button.

Check out the key differences between the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10 Plus:

Base pricing

source Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Galaxy S10e: $750

Galaxy S10: $900

Galaxy S10 Plus: $1,000

Design

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

All three phones have similar designs, but the Galaxy S10e has slightly thicker display bezels (the black borders around the screen) than the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus.

Displays

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Galaxy S10e: 5.8-inch flat display.

Galaxy S10: 6.1-inch curved edges display.

Galaxy S10 Plus: 6.4-inch curved edges display.

Battery

source Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Galaxy S10e: 3,100mAh

Galaxy S10: 3,400mAh

Galaxy S10 Plus: 4,100mAh

Cameras

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Galaxy S10e: Dual-lens camera system. One for regular photos and the other for ultra-wide angle photos. Zooming is digital.

Galaxy S10: Triple-lens camera system. One for regular photos, second for ultra-wide angle photos, and third for 2x zoomed photos.

Galaxy S10 Plus: Triple-lens camera system. One for regular photos, second for ultra-wide angle photos, and third for 2x zoomed photos.

Selfie cameras

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Galaxy S10e: Single-lens selfie camera for regular photos. Depth sensing for portrait mode shots performed by neural processing unit (NPU).

Galaxy S10: Single-lens selfie camera for regular photos. Depth sensing for portrait mode shots performed by neural processing unit (NPU).

Galaxy S10 Plus: Dual-lens selfie camera. One for regular photos, the other for slightly wider-angle selfies and depth sensing for portrait mode.

Performance

All three phones run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 chip, but they differ in RAM and storage options.

Galaxy S10e: 6GB RAM/128. Option for 8GB RAM/256GB storage

Galaxy S10: 8GB RAM/128, 512GB storage

Galaxy S10 Plus: 8GB/128, 512GB storage. Option for 12GB RAM/1 TB (1,000GB) storage

Fingerprint sensors

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Galaxy S10e: Conventional capacitive fingerprint sensor on power button.

Galaxy S10: In-display ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor.

Galaxy S10 Plus: In-display ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor.

All three models support reverse wireless charging, or “Wireless PowerShare,” as Samsung calls it.

All three phones have reverse wireless charging on their backs, a feature that lets you charge other phones and devices that support wireless charging – using only your phone.

All three models support the latest WiFi standard, WiFi 6.

caption A Samsung employee arranges the new Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+ and the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G smartphones at a press event in London. source Henry Nicholls/Reuters

When connected to a WiFi 6 router, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 phones could get faster WiFi speeds, range, and less interference in crowded networks. Read more more about WiFi 6 here.

And, of course, they all come with headphone jacks.