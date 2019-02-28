Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Plus has a total of 5 cameras. Here are photos taken with each lens to show you what they do

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 phones have more cameras than the majority of other smartphones out there.

The Galaxy S10 Plus, in particular, has a total of five cameras.

I’ve taken some photos with each lens to show you what each does, and how the photos look.

Up until about 2016, it was pretty typical for smartphones to have two cameras, including the primary rear camera and a selfie camera.

Fast forward three years later, and you get phones like Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 Plus, which has a grand total of five camera lenses. There are three on the rear, and two on the front. The regular Galaxy S10 also has three cameras on the rear, but “only” a single selfie camera on the front.

I can tell you what each lens does and what their photos look like, but it’s better to show you.

Check out photos from each of the Galaxy S10 Plus’ camera lenses to see what they do:

Let’s start with the main, primary camera that every smartphone has. On the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus, the camera is 12 megapixels with a field-of-view of 80 degrees.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus also have a 2x zoomed lens, which has become pretty common on many Android flagship phones. This zoomed lens is also 12 megapixels and has a 45-degree field-of-view.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The third lens on the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus is an ultra-wide angle with a 123-degree field of view.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

You get a better sense of your surroundings with the ultra-wide angle lens, but there’s some noticeable fish-eye style distortion going on, where the edges of the photo curve in toward the center of the photo.

Onto the selfie cameras. There’s the main, primary 10-megapixel camera with an 80-degree field-of-view.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The S10 Plus has a secondary eight-megapixel selfie camera that’s slightly wider with a 90-degree field of view. It’s also used for taking better portrait mode shots.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

It’s not the widest angle selfie camera we’ve seen, but it’s better than nothing!

And here’s a selfie taken with portrait mode, or Live Focus as Samsung calls it, aided by the Galaxy S10 Plus’ second selfie camera.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The portrait mode in this shot, where the background is blurred out against me, is pretty good.

Here’s another setting taken with each lens, starting with the primary rear camera again.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Now the 2x zoom lens.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

And now the 123-degree ultra-wide angle lens.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Again, you capture more of your surroundings with the ultra-wide angle lens, like the door on the left with the beautiful design. But some things do look warped, like the back of the brown van and the building’s wall on the right.

Here’s the primary selfie camera at work.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

And now the secondary selfie camera with a slightly wider 90-degree field-of-view.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

And a portrait mode selfie. This one was taken with the secondary selfie camera.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The portrait mode on the Galaxy S10 Plus’ secondary selfie camera didn’t work quite as well as the portrait mode shot taken with the primary selfie camera from indoors earlier. The side of the left headphone cup in the selfie, for example, shouldn’t be blurred out.