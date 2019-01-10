Samsung will unveil the new Galaxy S10 and official details on its first foldable smartphone at an event on February 20th

source Samsung

The new Galaxy S10 flagship phone will be announced on February 20, when Samsung hosts its Unpacked 2019 event in San Francisco.

Samsung’s own head of mobile DJ Koh told media earlier last year to expect “very significant” changes with the Galaxy S10.

Samsung is also said to be ready to announce more details about its foldable smartphone at the event.

Samsung sent out invitations on Thursday to its Unpacked 2019 event, which till take place on February 20. This annual event is where Samsung typically unveils its new flagship Galaxy S-series smartphones.

At this year’s Unpacked event, we’re expecting Samsung to reveal the Galaxy S10, just a few days before the major Mobile World Congress event, which will take place in Barcelona starting on February 25.

There’s been considerable buzz surrounding the Galaxy S10, as leaks, rumors, and Samsung itself have hinted at a revamped smartphone that’s chock-full of new technology and design. Samsung’s own head of mobile, DJ Koh, told media earlier last year that we should expect “very significant” changes coming to the Galaxy S10.

Many rumors, and supposedly leaked photos, suggest that Galaxy S10 will sport a fresh new design over the last two Galaxy S models. It’s said the Galaxy S10 will have narrower bezels and a hole-punch sized port hole on the top right of the screen for the selfie camera instead of a notch, which we’ve seen on countless Android devices since Apple’s iPhone X popularized the design in 2017.

caption A render of the supposed Galaxy S10. source YouTube/91mobiles

Samsung is also rumored to release three or more different variants of the Galaxy S10, one of which is said to support the new 5G network that’s rolling out slowly across certain cities across the US. 5G is the next and newest major wireless connectivity standard that the industry is saying will be faster than the current 4G LTE network that most of us currently use to stream data on our mobile devices.

Other rumors suggest the Galaxy S10 will have a fingerprint scanner underneath the display, as well as improved facial recognition that’s similar to Apple’s FaceID system, a triple camera lens system, and supposedly a new fast-charging brick that’ll charge the Galaxy S10 faster than its predecessors and most other Android devices.

Samsung is also expected to use the event to reveal more details about its foldable smartphone, which could be called the Fold, Galaxy Fold, or Galaxy F, according to the Wall Street Journal.