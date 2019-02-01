This is our best look yet at the ‘budget’ version of Samsung’s Galaxy S10

source WinFuture

Supposed renders of the “budget” version of Samsung’s Galaxy S10 lineup have leaked.

The renders show a device with a few differences to the alleged Galaxy S10 Plus renders we saw recently.

The Galaxy S10e is meant to be cheaper than the premium Galaxy S10 models, but the rumors don’t suggest it’ll actually be cheap.

Leaks surrounding Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S10 smartphones are incessant.

Supposed press renders of the “budget” version of Samsung’s Galaxy S10 – which many are calling the Galaxy S10″e” – were obtained by German tech blog WinFuture.

If accurate, the Galaxy S10e looks like Samsung’s own version of the iPhone XR, Apple’s more budget-friendly version of the iPhone XS models. The Galaxy S10e, according to the renders, has slightly thicker bezels than the Galaxy S10 Plus pictured in recent renders. The iPhone XR compared to the iPhone XS has similarly thicker bezels.

The device pictured above also has a single punch-hole opening on the top right of the display for the selfie camera, suggesting the Galaxy S10e has a single selfie camera, versus the dual selfie camera that the Galaxy S10 Plus is said to come with.

As for the rear cameras, we’re “only” seeing a dual-lens setup compared to the triple lens cameras on the supposed Galaxy S10 Plus. On smartphones with dual-lens cameras, the second lens is typically a zoom lens, which is what we’d expect on the Galaxy S10e. The third lens on the Galaxy S10 Plus could be an ultra-wide angle lens.

The supposed Galaxy S10e doesn’t appear to have any sign of a fingerprint scanner on the front or rear of the device. That suggests the Galaxy S10e will also have an in-display fingerprint sensor, just as the Galaxy S10 Plus is said to have.

WinFuture suggests the “budget” Galaxy S10e will cost 750 Euros, which translates to about $860. Pricing for the regular Galaxy S10 is said to be around $1,000, and around $1,200 for the Galaxy S10 Plus.

We’ll have to wait for Samsung to unveil its Galaxy S10 lineup at its February 20 Unpacked event, where we’ll get the true, official details.

For now, WinFuture has more renders showing different angles and colors of the Galaxy S10e.