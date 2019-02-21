Here’s how Samsung’s new $750 Galaxy phone compares to the iPhone XR

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy S10e, a less expensive version of the Galaxy S10.

The phone is priced similarly to Apple’s iPhone XR.

Although the phones fall in the same price range, there are some key differences when it comes to their specifications.

Samsung unveiled a handful of new Galaxy phones on Wednesday, including a less-expensive version of the Galaxy S10 called the Galaxy S10e that competes directly with the iPhone XR.

Like the entry-level option in Apple’s newest iPhone lineup, the Galaxy S10e compromises on certain features but retains many of the characteristics found on its pricier counterparts. Both the Galaxy S10e and iPhone XR are also priced similarly, with Samsung’s phone starting at $749.99 and the iPhone XR base model costing $749.

Here’s an early look at how both phones compare. It’s not a comprehensive comparison, but rather a snapshot of how their specifications stack up on paper:

Display

caption Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 lineup. source Henry Nicholls/Reuters

At 6.1 inches diagonally, the iPhone XR has a slightly larger screen than Samsung’s Galaxy S10e, which has a 5.8-inch display.

But the display on Samsung’s phone is made from an AMOLED panel, while the iPhone’s is made from LCD. OLED screens generally offer better contrast and richer colors.

Samsung’s Galaxy S10e also packs 522 pixels per inch while the iPhone XR’s screen delivers 326 pixels per inch.

Camera

caption The cameras on Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 lineup source Henry Nicholls/Reuters

It’s impossible to know exactly how these smartphone cameras compare without actually using them alongside one another. But there are a few key differences worth noting based on their specifications.

The Galaxy S10e includes two camera lenses – a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens – while the iPhone XR only features one 12-megapixel wide-angle lens.

Apple’s smartphone, however, does leverage the neural engine in the iPhone’s processor to offer features like Portrait Mode and improved HDR, despite having one camera lens. The Galaxy S10e also uses neural processing to optimize camera settings depending on the scene.

One benefit the Galaxy S10e’s camera poses over the iPhone’s is a closer zoom: Samsung’s phone offers an 8x digital zoom, while the iPhone XR’s supports up to 5x.

When it comes to the phones’ front-facing camera, the Galaxy S10e offers a 10-megapixel sensor while the iPhone XR features a 7-megapixel sensor.

Storage

The Galaxy S10e and iPhone XR are priced similarly, but Samsung’s base model offers much more storage space: The entry level model comes with 128GB of storage space, while the cheapest iPhone XR offers 64GB of storage.

Color options

source Apple

Apple offers slightly more variety than Samsung when it comes to color choices.

The Galaxy S10e will be available in the US in four colors: white, black, blue, and pink. The iPhone XR, on the other hand, comes in six colors: yellow, white, coral, black, and blue. Apple also offers a red version of the iPhone XR as part of its Product Red initiative, under which sales of the phone contribute to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS.

Other features

source Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Samsung’s Galaxy S10e offers a few additional features not found on the iPhone – including a 3.1mm jack for connecting wired headphones, and a microSD card slot for adding more storage.

Samsung’s smartphone also includes both a fingerprint sensor and facial recognition for unlocking the device, whereas Apple’s only offers the latter through its Face ID feature.

While both Samsung and Apple support wireless charging, the Galaxy S10e also includes Wireless PowerShare – a feature that makes it possible to use the phone to charge other compatible devices.