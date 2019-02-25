I tried Samsung’s newest smartphones, the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e — and there’s a clear winner

caption The Galaxy S10e, the Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy S10 Plus. source YouTube/UnboxTherapy

Samsung unveiled five (!) new smartphones last week, but only three have imminent release dates.

The Galaxy S10, the Galaxy S10 Plus, and the Galaxy S10e will be available to buy starting Friday, March 8.

I briefly tried all three phones last week, and I think I found the best new Galaxy phone for most people.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 smartphone comes in three flavors.

There’s the normal Galaxy S10, a supersized version called the Galaxy S10 Plus, and a slightly smaller version called the Galaxy S10e.

The Galaxy S10 starts at $900, the Galaxy S10 Plus starts at $1,000, and the Galaxy S10e starts at $750.

I took a trip to a Samsung Experience store the day after the big announcement and briefly got my hands on all three new Galaxy phones.

The clear winner, in my opinion, is the Galaxy S10e. This is going to be the best smartphone for most people.

Here’s why.

For starters, the Galaxy S10e starts at $750 — that’s $150 less than the starting price of the Galaxy S10 and the S10 Plus. But you’re not getting a “cheap” phone by any means.

source YouTube/MKBHD

At $750, the Galaxy S10e is the same price as Apple’s iPhone XR, which has a slightly larger 6.1-inch screen. But the iPhone XR’s screen is LCD, which isn’t nearly as bright or crisp as the OLED on the Galaxy S10e.

source Stephen Lam/Reuters

The Galaxy S10e features a 5.8-inch OLED screen, the same size and display quality as Apple’s $1,000 iPhone XS. It’s also a flat display like the iPhone XS.

source YouTube/MKBHD

The larger Galaxy phones, the S10 and S10 Plus, feature gorgeous displays that wrap around the edges of the phone, but to me that’s not a deal breaker. I actually preferred the flat screen on the Galaxy S10e to those designs.

source YouTube/MKBHD

The Galaxy S10e has two rear cameras: a wide-angle camera, and an ultrawide camera. It doesn’t have the third rear lens — a telephoto camera — on the larger S10 and S10 Plus, but unless you plan on zooming a lot, you don’t really need that at all.

source YouTube/MKBHD

On the front, the Galaxy S10e has a single selfie camera, in the top-right corner, that looks like a single hole punch.

source YouTube/MKBHD

It’s not nearly as distracting as the pill-shaped dual-selfie camera on the Galaxy S10 Plus.

The Galaxy S10e comes in the same colors as its larger siblings, though the massive Galaxy S10 Plus has two additional matte “ceramic” colors. But let’s be honest: You’re probably putting a case on this thing anyway.

source YouTube/MKBHD

The Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus have futuristic fingerprint sensors under the screen, which is cool, but by no means necessary. The Galaxy S10e features a fingerprint sensor on the side power button, which works just as well, in my opinion.

source YouTube/MKBHD

To me, the Galaxy S10e is the best Galaxy phone of the bunch. Sure, you get a little more with the larger Galaxy phones, but you also have to pay way more for those, and I actually thought the other phones were a little too big for me.

source YouTube/MKBHD

The 5.8-inch Galaxy S10e doesn’t feel “small” by any means – again, it looks almost identical to Apple’s iPhone XS – but it also feels as though there’s no wasted space.

The other phones have bigger batteries (and presumably better battery life), but I don’t think I’d be missing out on any features if I bought the Galaxy S10e. It was the most comfortable to hold, and it’s the phone I could envision myself buying if I wanted one of these three phones.

You can’t go wrong with any of the new Galaxy phones, but to me the Galaxy S10e is the clear winner. It has a gorgeous display and a great camera system, and it achieves the perfect balance of price and features for most people.