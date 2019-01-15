With just a month before Samsung unveils its new smartphones, the rumor spotlight is on an ultra-powerful and feature-packed ‘Galaxy S10 X’ 5G model

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

With just over a month before Samsung unveils its new smartphones, more rumors are swirling over its anticipated new top-of-the-line phone, expected to be called the Galaxy “S10X”.

Several new rumors specific to the Galaxy S10X come from Korean news site ET News.

Samsung is unveiling its new devices at its Unpacked event on February 20.

The highest of the high-end models of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 phones is said to be called the Galaxy S10X, and it’ll be an absolute brute of a smartphone.

That’s if the rumors are true.

The latest set of rumors about Samsung’s behemoth Galaxy S10X comes from Korean news site ET News, which is sharing information gathered from “mobile service companies” that have received the Galaxy S10X specifications.

We’ll hear all about the Galaxy S10X, if it exists, at Samsung’s Unpacked event on February 20.

Check out what Samsung potentially has in store for us with the Galaxy S10X:

The Galaxy S10X will have a huge 6.7-inch display.

source YouTube/mobile91

For comparison, the big Galaxy Note 9 “phablet” has a 6.4-inch display.

It’ll be the first phone in the US to support new 5G networks.

source Shutterstock

It’s an exciting time when a new wireless standard starts to roll out that promises faster speeds and better performance overall compared to the old standard. With 5G, many of us in the US might need to wait for 5G to come to our locations, but at least it’s coming.

The lack of availability of 5G networks across the country isn’t apparently stopping Samsung from releasing a smartphone that can actually use the wireless standard, even if most in the US won’t be able to connect to a 5G network.

One thing to note: a lot of AT&T customers might see the 5G symbol on a new Galaxy S10X, and for those who live in areas where AT&T has rolled out 5G, that symbol would be accurate. However, AT&T has renamed one of its 4G LTE networks to “5G E,” which isn’t the same thing as true 5G.

The Galaxy S10X will have six cameras total.

ET News’ sources say the Galaxy S10X will have four cameras on the rear of the phone and two on the front. It’s not clear what each lens does.

The Galaxy S10X will have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

ET News only mentions the in-display fingerprint sensor in the alleged Galaxy S10X, but it doesn’t mention the “ultra-sonic” technology Samsung is rumored to be using for it.

We’ve seen in-display fingerprint sensors on the OnePlus 6T that was released in the US in November last year. The OnePlus 6T uses an optical sensor, which isn’t supposedly as good as the ultra-sonic sensor that Samsung will use.

It’ll have a massive battery.

source YouTube/Concept Creator

ET News says the Galaxy S10X will have a 5,000mAh battery, which is massive. If true, the Galaxy S10X would have one of the biggest batteries on any smartphone to date.

The Galaxy S10X will have 10GB of RAM or more.

source YouTube/Concept Creator

ET News’ exact words are “more than 10GB of RAM,” which would mean that Galaxy S10X would likely have the most RAM out of any smartphone ever made.

The most RAM we’ve seen in a smartphone so far is the OnePlus 6T with 10GB of RAM.

RAM on smartphones essentially lets you open apps and keep them open in the background so that, when you revisit the app, it opens instantaneously right where you left off.

The more RAM a phone has, the more apps it can keep open in the background. It helps give off the impression that a phone is fast and quick because it opens apps extremely quickly.

It’ll come with one terabyte (1,000 GB) of storage.

caption Servers for data storage are seen at Advania’s Thor Data Center in Hafnarfjordur, Iceland August 7, 2015. source Reuters / Sigtryggur Ari

It’s not clear if the Galaxy S10X will come with up to one terabyte of storage, or if that’s the standard spec. Either way, one terabyte of storage is more than most computers have these days.

Its “secret weapon” is a feature that adapts the phone to your regular day-to-day usage.

source Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch

ET News mentioned a feature called “life pattern mode” that will use artificial intelligence to figure out what kinds of things you do on your phone throughout the day, and adjust the phone’s functions accordingly. It’s not exactly clear how “life pattern mode” will work.