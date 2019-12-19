Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S11 smartphones are coming with 2 major upgrades — here’s everything we know so far

source Steve Hemmerstoffer / 91Mobiles

Samsung’s Galaxy S11 series of smartphones is just around the corner, and we’ve seen plenty of rumors about the design, specs, and cameras.

From the looks of it, Samsung fans can expect a fairly typical design and spec refresh.

But Samsung is rumored to include a massive 108-megapixel camera with the Galaxy S11, and the Snapdragon 865 chip it’s said to use will all but guarantee that it’ll have 5G connectivity.

The Samsung Galaxy S11 rumor mill is at maximum capacity, churning out pretty much every detail we need to get a good idea of what to expect in early 2020.

Indeed, Samsung is expected to unveil its new Galaxy S11 phones in February, and we’ve seen some leaks, rumors, and renders from some of the most reliable gadget leakers in the industry.

This is what we think we know about the Galaxy S11 so far, and it’s looking like a standard design and spec update. There are are a couple things that stand out with the camera and what kinds of networks the Galaxy S11 phones will connect.

We’re still waiting for a good rumor from a reliable source for the price tags to expect. For now, we only have the Galaxy S10 price tags to work from, and the price tags in general of high-end Android phones. That’s to say we’re expecting the Galaxy S11 phones to be priced between $750 and $1,100.

Here’s what the Galaxy S11’s back is rumored to look like.

source Steve Hemmerstoffer / 91Mobiles

Renders of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S11 from gadgets-leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer and 91 Mobiles likely reveal what the device will look like.

So far, most rumors surrounding the Galaxy S11 point to the rectangular camera module on the top right.

And this is the front, according to the rumors.

source Steve Hemmerstoffer / 91Mobiles

The same renders from Steve Hemmerstoffer and 91 Mobiles suggest incredibly thin bezels on the top and bottom, which is corroborated by the prolific gadgets leaker known as @IceUniverse on Twitter. We’re also seeing the selfie camera punch-hole cutouts move to the center compared to the cutouts on the right of the screen on the Galaxy S10 series.

The screens are going to be big.

The Galaxy S11e is said to come with either a 6.2 or 6.4-inch screen, according to Evan Blass, a prolific source of mobile leaks.

The regular Galaxy S11 may come with a 6.7-inch screen.

And the larger Galaxy S11 Plus will come with a whopping 6.9-inch screen.

The Galaxy S11 is said to include an ultra-wide-angle camera, a regular camera, and a zoomed camera.

This is the real Galaxy S11+ camera. On the left is the ultra-wide-angle, main camera, and periscope zoom lens. I don't know the exact distribution on the right. It is expected to include flash and ToF. pic.twitter.com/98exPMSqgf — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 16, 2019

One of the cameras is said to come with 108 megapixels, which is an enormous number compared to the typical 12-megapixel cameras you see on most smartphones.

caption The Samsung Isocell Bright HMX smartphone camera sensor with 108 megapixels. source Samsung

Both @IceUniverse and Bloomberg corroborate that the Galaxy S11 will have a 108-megapixel camera for regular camera lens.

Unlike Apple and Google that use a lot of software to make photos look good, Samsung is going the hardware route to achieve better performance with its next smartphone camera. One of the main benefits Samsung touted about its 108-megapixel camera in the past is better photos in low light – an area where the company trails behind compared to Apple and Google’s latest offerings.

The Galaxy S11 phones will most likely run on the Snapdragon 865 mobile chip from Qualcomm.

source Qualcomm

You don’t need rumors to tell you that Samsung’s Galaxy S11 phones will likely run on the latest mobile chip from Qualcomm. It’s simply expected at this point, partly because that’s what Samsung has been doing for the last several years, and there also aren’t too many other options when it comes to high-end mobile chips.

Running on the Snapdragon 865 will likely mean top-tier performance for running Android, apps, and games.

If the Galaxy S11 is going to run on the Snapdragon 865 chip, it’ll also support 5G connectivity across all the S11 models.

source Samsung Unpacked 2019

All of 2020’s high-end Android phones will likely come with 5G support, at least those running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865, which can only be coupled with a modem that supports 5G connectivity.

The previous Snapdragon 855 generation had the option to be coupled with a 5G modem, but that’s no longer the case with the 2020’s Snapdragon 865. And that means that any Samsung phone running the Snapdragon 865 will likely be able to connect to a 5G network.

Whether Galaxy S11 users will find a 5G network to connect to is another question. So far, T-Mobile is the only US carrier so far that has deployed a wide-ranging 5G network. Other US carriers have deployed 5G networks in certain pockets of certain cities.

Samsung is putting big batteries in its Galaxy S11 phones.

source Steve Hemmerstoffer / 91Mobiles

The larger of the expected Galaxy S11 lineup – the Galaxy S11 Plus – will come with a massive 5,000 mAh battery, according to SamMobile.

The regular Galaxy S11 is said to come with a 4,500 mAh battery.

And the “budget” Galaxy S11e’s battery will clock in between 3,800 and 3,900 mAh, so the rumors say.

One of the last holdouts for the headphone jack, Samsung might ditch it for the Galaxy S11 series.

caption Take a good look at the Galaxy S10’s headphone jack, because it might not make it to the Galaxy S11. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

After the Galaxy Note 10, the Galaxy S11 will be the final top-tier Samsung phone to ditch the headphone jack, according to the Korean news outlet ETNews, which has been reliable for leaks like this.

Like other Android smartphone makers that followed Apple into killing the headphone jack, Samsung will likely expect Galaxy S11 users to use wireless headphones. And if those users want to continue using their wired headphones, they may have to carry around a dongle adapter.

Samsung typically unveils its Galaxy S series of smartphones in February, and it’s said to be no different for the Galaxy S11 lineup.

caption The Galaxy S10 was unveiled in February this year. source Samsung Unpacked 2019

Rumors: Samsung Electronics is tentatively launching the Galaxy S11 series and clamshell foldable phones in San Francisco, USA on February 18, 2020. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 11, 2019

Incidentally, we might also see the announcement of a new Samsung foldable smartphone alongside the Galaxy S11 phones, according to @IceUniverse.