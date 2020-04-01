Samsung will buy back your Galaxy S20 in 2 years for half of the original price, which is more than you’ll get with most trade-in offers

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 buy-back program means you’ll get 50% of what you paid for the phone if you return it to Samsung within two years.

It makes sense if you plan on keeping your Galaxy S20 for two years before upgrading to a new Samsung phone.

If you get a new phone every year, you’ll get a better deal by trading in your phone with Samsung instead.

For the buy-back program, you have to buy the phone directly from Samsung, and it has to be in good shape when you return it.

Samsung has set up a new buy-back program for Galaxy S20 owners, where the company will buy back your Galaxy S20 phone for 50% of what you paid for it, just as long as you send the phone back to Samsung within 24 months of buying it.

So, say you bought the Galaxy S20 for $1,000, Samsung will give you a $500 credit toward buying a new Samsung smartphone if you return it to Samsung within 24 months.

This is actually a great deal if you plan on keeping your Galaxy S20 for the full two years (24 months). That’s because Android phones, in general, don’t hold their value very well over time, and Samsung’s offer is likely going to be the best you’re going to get.

Take Samsung’s Galaxy S9 from 2018, which started at $720. Today, pre-owned Galaxy S9 smartphones are going for less than $250 on sites like eBay – less than 35% of the purchase price. Most people are getting back less than 30% of how much they spent on their Galaxy S9.

But if you only plan on keeping your Galaxy S20 for a single year, Samsung’s buy-back program isn’t for you, and you’re better off taking advantage of Samsung’s trade-in offers, where you’re likely going to get more credit. For example, Samsung will give you $600 for last year’s Galaxy S10 smartphone, as long as it’s in good condition.

There’s a “but,” isn’t there…

Yes, there are a few terms and conditions.

You need to have purchased your Galaxy S20 from Samsung itself.

Your smartphone would have to be in good shape to be eligible for Samsung’s buy-back program.

Here are Samsung’s specifics, so there’s no confusion:

“Your device must power on, hold a charge and not power off unexpectedly.

Your device must have a functioning display with no black spots or dead pixelation of any kind.

Your device must have no breaks or cracks, or other defects that go beyond normal wear and tear, including but not limited to: multiple scratches, dents, or dings; evidence of water damage, or; corroded charging port, SIM, or battery terminal contacts.

Your device must not be blacklisted or otherwise reported as stolen or compromised.

Reactivation Lock, Google Factory Reset Protection, or any other anti-theft locking software has been disabled – please perform a Factory Reset on your device before sending it to Samsung.

All personal information has been removed.”

At the end of the day, Samsung’s buy-back program for the Galaxy S20 is basically similar to Apple’s iPhone upgrade program. It’s designed to give you an incentive to upgrade every two years. For Android devices, the guarantee of getting 50% of your original purchase price is a pretty great deal that Samsung fans should take advantage of.