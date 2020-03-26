Samsung just gave 5 reasons not to upgrade to the $1,000 Galaxy S20 and to buy the older $430 Galaxy S10 phones instead

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Samsung has begun rolling out an update to its Galaxy S10 and Note 10 smartphones from 2019 that includes some of the new features in the Galaxy S20 of 2020.

While it doesn’t bring some of the most popular or bigger features like the Galaxy S20’s 120Hz screen, or 5G connectivity, it’s still a meaningful update that brings some of the best things about the Galaxy S20 to Samsung’s flagship phones of 2019.

Features like Single Take and Quick Share among others bring a touch of 2020 to last year’s Samsung flagships.

Samsung is currently rolling out an update to 2019’s Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 phones that brings some of the new Galaxy S20’s features.

That’s great for Galaxy S10 and Note 10 users, but it’s also a few extra reasons why you might consider upgrading to the Galaxy S10 phones that start at $430 instead of Samsung’s expensive – albeit excellent -Galaxy S20 phones that start at $1,000.

The software update doesn’t mean the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 will get the Galaxy S20’s super smooth 120Hz screen, nor does it mean you get to connect to 5G networks. The value of those two things are something you’ll have to decide for yourself.

My take on those two things: the 120Hz is fantastic, but it’s also superficial. 5G is also great, but it’s barely available anywhere right now – I wouldn’t buy a phone for 5G in 2020.

Here are some of the Galaxy S20’s features making their way to the Galaxy S10 and Note 10:

Samsung finally made moves to give its smartphones one of the Apple ecosystem’s most loved features.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Samsung introduced its new Quick Share feature with the Galaxy S20, which is essentially Samsung’s version of Apple’s AirDrop.

Quick Share lets you send and receive photos, videos, and other types of files to nearby contacts more easily and seamlessly than using a messaging app or email.

The only downside is that Quick Share only works with other Samsung phones, and specifically with Galaxy S20 and S10 phones. It would have been great it it worked with all Android devices, and it’s frustrating that Google hasn’t implemented a similar feature into the Android operating itself so that it works with the majority of Android devices from different companies.

Still, it’s great that Samsung is including this popular and genuinely good Apple feature on its older devices – even if they’re just a year old.

The Galaxy S20’s Single Take camera mode is coming to the Galaxy S10 and Note 10.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Single Take is the new camera mode on the Galaxy S20 that takes a variety of photos and videos with a single tap of the shutter button, which is a neat option to capture a scene where there’s movement.

You get an ultrawide camera shot, a regular camera shot, a short video, a GIF, cropped photos that looked like their zoomed in, and a variety of filter options. It can easily sound gimmicky, but it’s actually a nice little feature to capture moments and memories.

Galaxy S10 and Note 10 smartphone are getting way more controls for taking videos.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The Galaxy S20’s Pro Mode for video recording is coming to last year’s flagships. Pro Mode essentially gives you similar controls as Pro Mode for the cameras – you get controls like ISO, shutter speeds, exposure, white balance, focus, and aperture size.

Night Mode is getting improved.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Night Mode already exists on the Galaxy S10 and Note 10, and they’re getting an improvement with the new update. Whether it’ll bring Night Mode to the same level as the Galaxy 20 is another question.

And a few other little bits and pieces from the Galaxy S20 are coming to Samsung’s flagships from 2019, too.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

In addition to the things mentioned above, the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 are getting: