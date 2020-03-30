Samsung’s Galaxy S20 phones are $200 off at B&H Photo right now, plus you can get a free memory card

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Samsung’s $999.99 Galaxy S20 and $1,199.99 Galaxy S20 Plus smartphones are getting $200 discounts at B&H Photo for a limited time.

You’ll also get a free 128GB microSD card as part of the deal.

The $1,399.99 Galaxy S20 Ultra is not on sale, though.

B&H’s $200 discount brings the Galaxy S20’s notoriously high price tag down to something more affordable, but you might actually get a better deal if you trade your phone in with Samsung.

As long as you have a recent Samsung, Apple, or Google phone to trade in to Samsung, you can save up to $600 on the S20.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S20 phones normally start at $999.99 but they are currently $200 off at B&H Photo, and you get a free 128GB microSD card for expandable storage, too.

That brings the standard Galaxy S20 with a 6.2-inch screen down to $799.99.

The Galaxy S20 Plus with a 6.7-inch screen goes from $1,199.99 down to $999.99.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra, however, is not participating in B&H’s discount and remains at its full retail price of $1,399.99.

While $200 is a nice discount, and you get a free 128 GB microSD card for expandable storage, Samsung might actually give you a better discount if you have an eligible device to trade in. For example, Samsung will give you $300 for your old Galaxy S9, Apple iPhone 8, or Google Pixel 3.

Newer smartphones fetch higher trade-ins, too. Samsung will take $600 off any Galaxy S20 if you trade in a Galaxy S10 that was released in 2019. Or trade in an iPhone 11 Pro Max, and Samsung will take $700 off.

B&H’s discount mostly makes sense if you have an older phone that doesn’t trade-in over $200, or if Samsung doesn’t accept trade-ins from your phone’s brand, like LG or OnePlus.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 phones are among the top smartphones of 2020 so far. There are truly few things we can fault them on – they have exceptional performance, fantastic battery life, gorgeous design, triple-lens-camera systems, ultra-smooth 120Hz screens, and 5G connectivity.