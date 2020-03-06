The Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup is fully 5G — here’s how much every model costs and where to buy

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S phones for 2020, the S20 series, are now available for general purchase at several online retailers and carrier stores.

The Galaxy S20 lineup features three new models: the $999.99 Samsung Galaxy S20, $1,199.99 Galaxy S20+, and the $1,399.99 Galaxy S20 Ultra.

After a period of online pre-orders, the phones are now in stores starting March 6. We have details on upfront pricing as well as installment plans with several major carriers.

We’ll keep updating this post with Galaxy S20 deals and promotions from carriers and retailers as we learn more.

Samsung has finally gone fully 5G ready with its lineup of phones for 2020, aptly named the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. Available now for general purchase at several online retailers and carrier stores, there are three new flagship models: the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

This new series of Samsung phones reinvents the phones’ camera architecture to merge artificial intelligence (AI) software with an even larger image sensor than before. The Galaxy S20 and S20+ have 64-megapixel (MP) cameras, while the S20 Ultra comes packing a whopping 108MP camera. All three phones support 8K video capture as well.

These phones also solidify 5G connectivity as standard across the lineup, whereas last year saw just one Galaxy S phone with the newest level of cellular data transfer. The S20+ and S20 Ultra phones support a slightly more advanced form of 5G known as millimeter wave, which operates at a higher, unused frequency of 24GHz, making room for larger data streams.

So, how much do these new Samsung phones cost, and what are the Samsung Galaxy S20 installment plans like? Well, prepare to spend a lot of money.

Updated on 03/06/2020 by Joe Osborne: Added updated stock details and updated language for timeliness.

Samsung Galaxy S20 price (unlocked and retailer)

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup contains the company’s fastest and most powerful phones. As such, Samsung plans to charge a pretty penny for the very best of its phone technology. Here’s how the unlocked prices break down for each model, along with which models are out of stock:

Samsung Galaxy S20 : $999.99

: $999.99 Samsung Galaxy S20+ : $1,199.99

: $1,199.99 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: $1,399.99

The Galaxy S20 comes in Samsung’s “Cosmic Gray,” “Cloud Blue,” and “Cloud Pink” colors, whereas the Galaxy S20 is available in “Cosmic Gray,” “Cloud Blue,” and “Cosmic Black.”

Finally, the Galaxy S20 Ultra comes in either simply “Cosmic Gray” or “Cosmic Black.”

If you’re looking for a deal on pre-ordering your new S20 phone through a regular retailer and not a carrier, here are some offers we’ve found online:

Verizon Samsung Galaxy S20 (6.2-inch) no longer available

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 starting at $999.99 at Walmart (every model in stock)

Samsung Galaxy S20 price (carrier)

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Now, let’s break down the prices for each phone when you purchase through a carrier installment plan. These plans are generally set for 18 to 30 months of regular payments – depending on your carrier – tacked onto your regular phone service bill. Every carrier has different term periods and deal terms altogether, so read carefully before you buy.

AT&T (30 months): Samsung Galaxy S20 ($33.34/month); Samsung Galaxy S20+ ($40.00/month); Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra ($46.67/month)

Verizon (24 months): Samsung Galaxy S20+ ($49.99/month); Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra ($58.33/month)

Sprint (18 months): Samsung Galaxy S20 ($41.67/month); Samsung Galaxy S20+ ($50.00/month); Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra ($58.34/month)

T-Mobile (24 months): Samsung Galaxy S20 ($41.67/month); Samsung Galaxy S20+ ($40.00/month); Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra ($58.34/month)

Samsung Galaxy S20 specifications

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Here’s a brief breakdown of the major hardware parts inside each of Samsung’s three new S20 phones. This way, you know what you’re getting with your hard-earned pre-order money.

Display

Galaxy S20 : 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (563 ppi, 120Hz)

: 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (563 ppi, 120Hz) Galaxy S20+ : 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (525ppi, 120Hz)

: 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (525ppi, 120Hz) Galaxy S20 Ultra: 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (511ppi, 120Hz)

Camera

Galaxy S20 : triple rear camera (Ultra Wide: 12MP, 120-degrees, F2.2; Wide-angle: 12MP, 79-degrees, F1.8; Telephoto: 64 MP, 76-degrees, F2.0); Selfie: 10MP, 80-degrees, F2.2

: triple rear camera (Ultra Wide: 12MP, 120-degrees, F2.2; Wide-angle: 12MP, 79-degrees, F1.8; Telephoto: 64 MP, 76-degrees, F2.0); Selfie: 10MP, 80-degrees, F2.2 Galaxy S20+ : quad rear camera (Ultra Wide: 12MP, 120-degrees, F2.2; Wide-angle: 12MP, 79-degrees, F1.8; Telephoto: 64 MP, 76-degrees, F2.0; Depth Vision); Selfie: 10MP, 80-degrees, F2.2

: quad rear camera (Ultra Wide: 12MP, 120-degrees, F2.2; Wide-angle: 12MP, 79-degrees, F1.8; Telephoto: 64 MP, 76-degrees, F2.0; Depth Vision); Selfie: 10MP, 80-degrees, F2.2 Galaxy S20 Ultra: quad rear camera (Ultra Wide: 12MP, 120-degrees, F2.2; Wide-angle: 108MP, 79-degrees, F1.8; Telephoto: 48MP, 24-degrees, F3.5; Depth Vision); Selfie: 40MP, 80-degrees, F2.2

Processor

Galaxy S20 : 2.5GHz octa-core SoC (7 nanometer, 64-bit, up to 2.7GHz)

: 2.5GHz octa-core SoC (7 nanometer, 64-bit, up to 2.7GHz) Galaxy S20+ : 2.5GHz octa-core SoC (7 nanometer, 64-bit, up to 2.7GHz)

: 2.5GHz octa-core SoC (7 nanometer, 64-bit, up to 2.7GHz) Galaxy S20 Ultra: 2.5GHz octa-core SoC (7 nanometer, 64-bit, up to 2.7GHz)

Memory and storage

Galaxy S20 : 12GB RAM (LPDDR5); 128GB storage (up to 1TB microSD)

: 12GB RAM (LPDDR5); 128GB storage (up to 1TB microSD) Galaxy S20+ : 12GB RAM (LPDDR5); 128GB/512GB storage (up to 1TB microSD)

: 12GB RAM (LPDDR5); 128GB/512GB storage (up to 1TB microSD) Galaxy S20 Ultra: 12GB/16GB RAM (LPDDR5); 128GB/512GB storage (up to 1TB microSD)

Samsung Galaxy S20 release date

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Samsung had officially started the pre-order process for its Galaxy S20 phones on February 21 at 12:01 a.m. ET, with only some specific units going out of stock at the time of writing. Any pre-orders made will include a $100, $150, or $200 Samsung credit based on whether you purchased a Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, or Galaxy S20 Ultra, respectively.

After this, pre-orders will not be delivered until March 6 when the phones hit store shelves. That includes major brick-and-mortar retailers like Best Buy, carrier stores, and of course online stores such as Amazon.

This is quite a bit of lead time between a phone’s announcement and when it will be available to the general public, but that will perhaps be useful for Samsung to iron out any kinks in software between now and launch day, especially following the Galaxy Fold debacle of last year. Luckily, this isn’t Samsung’s first rodeo when it comes to flagship phones, so you should feel confident pre-ordering this one should you be a Samsung fan.