Samsung just announced 3 new Galaxy S phones — here are all the differences between the Galaxy S20, the S20 Plus, and the S20 Ultra

Samsung announced its brand new smartphones on Tuesday, including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Each Galaxy S20 model has the same core specs and features, but there’s still quite some variation between each of them.

The Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra, for example, can connect to the fastest 5G networks. But only the Galaxy S20 Ultra has 100x zooming.

Samsung’s new smartphones are here, and as usual, there’s a variety to chose from, and your choice doesn’t necessarily lean on screen size.

With each model of the Galaxy S20 comes different specs, features, and prices – the smallest Galaxy S20 gets left out of some premium features while its bigger siblings get some extras.

Still, at the end of the day, each Galaxy S20 has the the same core specs and features that makes every model a top-end, premium device in 2020.

Check out the differences between the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra:

Screen size and design.

Screen sizes, refresh rate, and weight:

The Galaxy 20 has a 6.2-inch screen. Weighs 163 grams.

The Galaxy S20 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen. Weighs 186 grams.

And the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch screen. Weighs 220 grams.

All Galaxy S20 models support the new 120Hz refresh rate and HDR. Just note that the 120Hz refresh rate is only available if you keep the S20’s resolution to FHD 1080p resolution.

All three Galaxy S20 phones have pretty much the same design, save for the bigger camera module on the back of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Colors:

The Galaxy S20 will be available in pink, blue, and gray.

The Galaxy S20 Plus will be available in gray, blue, and black.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra will be available in gray and black.

They all have regular, ultra-wide, and zoomed lenses, but each Galaxy S20 model is different.

The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra all have regular, ultra-wide, and zoom lenses, but each model differs. Here are the main differences:

Galaxy S20:

A 64-megapixel sensor that takes 12-megapixel regular and ultra-wide photos, and 64-megapixel zoomed photos.

3x optical “hybrid” optical zooming and up to 30x with optical and digital zooming.

Galaxy S20 Plus:

Same as the Galaxy S20, but with an extra depth-sensing lens for enhanced portrait mode shots.

Galaxy S20 Ultra:

12-megapixel regular photos

108-megapixel ultra-wide photos, and 48-megapixel zoomed photos.

A special lens with 10x “hybrid” optical zooming and up to 100x with optical and digital zooming.

A depth-sensing lens for enhanced portrait mode shots.

Selfie cameras.

The Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus have 10-megapixel selfie cameras with 80-degree field-of-view.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 40-megapixel selfie camera, also with an 80-degree field-of-view.

All Galaxy S20 models can connect to a 5G network, but only the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra can connect to the “fastest” 5G network.

The Galaxy S20 can connect to low and mid-band 5G networks, which should still offer higher speeds than a typical 4G LTE network, but not the crazy gigabit-per-second speeds you may have heard about with 5G.

The Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra can connect to high-band “mmWave” 5G networks that can theoretically achieve crazy high speeds. The trade-off is that high-band 5G networks don’t have very good range, so high-band coverage will be a lot spottier than low or mid-band 5G.

Battery sizes and chargers.

Galaxy S20: 4,000mAh, fast 25W charger included.

Galaxy S20 Plus: 4,500mAh, fast 25W charger included

Galaxy S20 Ultra: 5,000mAh, fast 25W charger included, 45W charger optional.

They all run on the same specs, but you get a couple more options with the Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra.

All Galaxy S20 models run on the Snapdragon 865 chip, 12 GB of RAM, and come standard with 128 GB of storage. They all supports microSD expandable storage up to one terabyte, too.

With the Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra, you can increase storage to 512 GB.

And with the Galaxy S20 Ultra exclusively, you can bump up the RAM to 16 GB.

Price.

Galaxy S20: $1,000

Galaxy S20 Plus: $1,200

Galaxy S20 Ultra: $1,400

The Galaxy S20 phones will be available to buy on March 6.