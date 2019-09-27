The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 tracks workouts automatically and gets notifications from your phone — it’s available now for $280 and up

source Malarie Gokey/Business Insider

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active boasts a classy design and a range of features.

The smartwatch also offers excellent fitness tracking, thanks to its built-in heart monitor, automatic workout tracking, and sleep tracking.

You can finally get the Galaxy Watch Active for $279.99 (40mm) or $299.99 (44mm) at Best Buy, Samsung, Amazon, and other retailers.

The Samsung’s Galaxy smartwatch lineup has long been a great alternative for those who want a smartwatch but don’t necessarily want, or can’t use, an Apple Watch.

Recently, Samsung unveiled the latest iteration in the Galaxy Watch line – the Galaxy Watch Active 2. And, it’s finally available to buy straight from Samsung, Best Buy, or Amazon. The device starts at $279.99 for the 40mm model and $299.99 for the 44mm model.

There are a ton of things to like about the Galaxy Watch Active 2. The smartwatch is built specifically for athletic people who want to track a wide range of activity and fitness metrics. It has a heart rate monitor built into it, plus it can automatically track workouts like cycling, swimming, running, and more. The watch even has sleep tracking built in, which is something that other smartwatches like the Apple Watch don’t offer. The companion app will also offer insights to help improve your overall fitness.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is pretty well-designed too. It has a nice round body so it looks more like a normal watch than a piece of tech, and you can get it in a few different colors, including Aqua Black, Cloud Silver, and Pink Gold. The watch also comes with a nice-looking silicone band and has two buttons on the right side of the body for controlling the software.

Speaking of software, the watch can do a whole lot more than just track fitness. You’ll also get notifications straight from your phone, which can be pretty handy, and you’ll be able to use Bixby, Samsung’s digital assistant.

Interested in getting the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 for yourself? You can buy it from the retailers listed below.