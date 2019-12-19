Samsung Galaxy Watches are up to $80 off at B&H — and they’ll arrive just in time for Christmas

source Samsung

source Samsung

Samsung not only makes some of the best smartphones – it also makes some excellent smartwatches to compliment those phones.

Samsung smartwatches look good, are easy to use, and excellent at fitness tracking.

For a limited time, B&H is offering some sweet deals on Samsung smartwatches, making now an excellent time to buy.

Samsung is known for making some of the better smartphones out there, but along with those smartphones it also makes some of the best smartwatches. And now, you can get one of those awesome devices at an impressive discount, thanks to a deal running through B&H.

There are a number of different Samsung smartwatch models available at slashed prices – and they come at a range of different budgets and offer a number of different features.

Here’s a rundown of the deals you can get on Samsung smartwatches right now:

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

source B&H

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is one of Samsung’s latest and greatest smartwatch models, and it boasts a range of high-end features. For starters, the device offers a relatively modern design with a circular face. It’s what’s under the hood, however, that really matters. The device is able to track fitness factors like steps, heart rate, sleep, and more – and even offer advice and personalized coaching based on the data that it collects. It’s available in a range of different colors, and two different sizes – and depending on the model you get, you’ll save between $50 and $80.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

source B&H

The original Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is on sale, too, and while it may not offer quite the same features as the new model, it’s still an excellent device. It offers similar fitness tracking features on offer by the new device, albeit with slightly fewer sensors, and as a result it’s slightly less accurate. That, however, won’t matter to most – and if all you’re doing is tracking your day-to-day fitness, it’ll still do the job perfectly well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

source B&H

Last but not least is the standard Samsung Galaxy Watch, which offers a slightly less sporty take on a smartwatch – but still looks super classy. The Galaxy Watch is aimed at being a day-to-day smartwatch. It offers a large 1.2-inch display, along with 4GB of storage, and has some fitness tracking features built into it too – like a heart rate monitor. Safe to say, if you’re more in the market for a watch that will look just as good at a dinner party as it will at the gym, this is the way to go.