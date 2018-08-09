Samsung just unveiled a brand-new smartwatch called the Galaxy Watch

source Samsung

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch on Thursday.

The watch is a fitness-focused smartwatch. It’s waterproof, has LTE connectivity, and gets “several days” of battery life on a single charge.

The watch will come in two sizes and three colors. It will be available to buy on August 24 and starts at $330.

Samsung just unveiled a brand new wearable.

At its Unpacked event on Thursday to introduce the new Galaxy Note 9, Samsung also revealed the new Galaxy Watch.

The watch isn’t Samsung’s first wearable, but it’s the first with the Galaxy brand name – in the past, Samsung’s smartwatches have been under the “Gear” branding.

The new Galaxy Watch will be a fitness-focused smartwatch. It will have 39 different exercises built in, will be able to automatically detect six of the most common workouts, and will also have sleep tracking. The watch is waterproof and can be worn swimming as well.

caption The Galaxy Watch in silver. source Samsung

The Galaxy Watch has LTE connectivity, which means you can make calls or listen to music without being tethered to your smartphone. The watch has an AMOLED display and “military-grade durability.”

Samsung says the watch will get “several days” of battery life on a single charge. It will be able to charge wirelessly on Samsung’s new Duo wireless charging pad, which can charge a smartphone and the watch at the same time.

The Galaxy Watch will come in three colors – silver, black, and rose gold – and two sizes: 42 mm and 46 mm. The 42 mm watch will cost $330, while the 46 mm watch will cost $350.

Both watches will be available to buy on Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung.com starting on August 24. However, the LTE-enabled watch won’t be available until later this year.