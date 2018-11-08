Take a look at this video of Samsung’s new foldable smartphone in action

Samsung unveiled its highly anticipated foldable smartphone on Wednesday.

The phone’s display technology has been dubbed “Infinity Flex.”

Senior vice president Justin Denison played a promotional video before busting out the device itself.

Samsung has played its cards close to its chest, not releasing many details about the book-like multi-display, which it unveiled at its annual developer conference in San Francisco.

We know that when fully open, the phone’s display is 7.3 inches, and that Google has built a special version of the Android operating system for it.

You can see the folding phone in action in this video from the developer conference: