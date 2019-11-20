Samsung inks partnership with Singapore furnishing brand Commune to retail its Premium TVs

Samsung Lifestyle TVs – The Frame and The Serif – will feature in the first-ever partnership of its kind for both brands to bring living rooms to life, and will be available to purchase at Commune showrooms

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 November 2019 – Samsung Electronics Singapore today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with leading local furniture brand Commune, introducing them as the first non-electronics authorised retailer for selected Samsung TVs including The Frame and The Serif.









The exclusive partnership is a first-of-its-kind for both Samsung and Commune, which will offer consumers more options to elevate their home décor and living spaces through the fusion of art and design with technology.

“We are delighted to partner Commune to bring Samsung’s premium lifestyle TVs, The Frame and The Serif, to their stores,” said Steven Koh, Director, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung Electronics Singapore. “Where design meets technology, this collaboration reinforces our commitment to providing consumers with enhanced sophistication and harmonious balance between form and function.”

Consumers now have the opportunity to visit Commune stores in Singapore and see for themselves how sleek and stylish technology products can seamlessly blend with modern furniture, creating holistic and comfortable living spaces of all.

“Commune is honoured to collaborate with Samsung, whose design-centric lifestyle TVs complement our modern contemporary furniture collections and home interiors,” said Gan Shee Wen, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Marketing Officer, Commune Lifestyle Pte Ltd. “Like Samsung TVs, our furniture encapsulates quiet modernity, unifying function and effortless form with intelligent craftsmanship.”

About The Frame

With interchangeable bezels[1] and other dynamic customisation options, The Frame offers more ways than ever to customise the look and feel of a room. The Frame goes beyond the traditional concept of a TV to become a functional piece of home décor that elevates the design of any living space.

When it is not being used to enjoy TV programmes, The Frame’s Art Mode[2] displays digital pieces of artwork, to transform an everyday living space into a dynamic gallery space. Just like how a framed picture looks different depending on time of day, The Frame’s Brightness Sensor[3] adjusts the screen settings based on the ambient light in the room.

This year, The Frame also features the brilliant picture quality of QLED with deeper contrasts, darker blacks and 100% real colour[4]. Equipped with Bixby[5], Samsung’s AI-powered voice control platform, users can use voice commands to search their favourite shows and streaming platforms, and control compatible smart lights, soundbars, cameras, door locks and more via the SmartThings[6] Dashboard on the TV.

Aside from the 20 exclusive artwork selections that come pre-loaded on The Frame in 2019, Samsung Art Store’s wide range of collection includes pieces by prestigious artists, galleries and museums from all over the world2. Users are transported to the Vincent Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, and more, through artwork that suits their personal taste and enhance their home décor. Samsung will continue to expand its partnerships with artists and museums to give users even more options to design the living space of their dreams.

About The Serif





The Serif embodies an iconic design that is perfect for your living space. The TV is the stunning result of a unique collaboration between the award-winning design duo Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec and Samsung. Blurring the line between furniture and technology, The Serif challenges consumers to think about how the TV fits into their homes and lives. It is defined by a single frame and draws inspiration from the simple elegance of typography, where the TV forms a distinct “I” shape, designed to be appreciated from any angle.

The Serif is equipped with enhanced performance capabilities and picture quality. With just one touch via Bluetooth®, users can play music directly from their smartphone to their TV. This year, the Serif also features the brilliant picture quality of QLED with deeper contrasts, darker blacks and 100% real colour4. The result is a sophisticated form factor — one that combines a pristine display with the look and feel of top-of-the-line furniture.

The Serif also comes with sleek and minimalist features that allow the TV to blend seamlessly into the home, through its Magic Screen[7]. Adding new aesthetic and practical value, Samsung’s Magic Screen enables the TV to set the mood or fade into the background, depending on user preference. In Magic Screen, the TV can artfully display useful information like the time, weather forecast and the day’s headlines. It can also transform into another platform for art by displaying professional photographs, customisable design patterns and family photos. Exclusive to the Serif, Magic Screen will also feature a Bouroullec Palette, offering users 10 exclusive palettes — two patterns (Fabric & Leaf) in five different colours.

Local Pricing and Availability

The Frame and The Serif are both available for purchase at Commune and major consumer electronics stores, at the following recommended retail prices.

Model RRP The Frame 2019 (55″) $3,599 The Frame 2019 (65″) $5,199 The Serif 2019 (55″) $3,399

For more information on The Frame and The Serif, please visit https://www.samsung.com/sg/tvs/the-frame/highlights/ and https://www.samsung.com/sg/tvs/the-serif/highlights/.







