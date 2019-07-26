Samsung is releasing a Blackpink Galaxy phone, watch and earbuds in Singapore – but it’ll cost fans S$1,200 a set

The bundle – available at all Samsung Experience Stores and the official Samsung store on Lazada from August 1 – is priced at S$1,198 (US$875). Samsung

Forget buying albums and t-shirts, Singapore fans of popular K-pop girl group Blackpink will soon be able to own high-tech band merchandise such as smartphones, earbuds and watches.

In a press release on Friday (July 26), Samsung announced that it would be launching the Blackpink Special Edition set in Singapore. The limited edition bundle comprises a Blackpink-themed Galaxy A80, Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Buds.

From left: Galaxy A80, Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch Active. Samsung

The bundle – available at all Samsung Experience Stores and the official Samsung store on Lazada from August 1 – is priced at S$1,198 (US$875), Samsung said.

While the price tag might seem hefty for the group’s youngest fans, Samsung is sweetening the deal with extra benefits to give buyers exclusive bragging rights.

According to Samsung, users will be able to access exclusive Blackpink content on the Galaxy A80, such as a Blackpink booting animation that launches when the smartphone is switched on, as well as curated themes and icons.

The smartphone also comes with a personalised home screen photo carousel, and a set of Blackpink character stickers.

It has a storage space of 8GB RAM with 128 GB of internal storage. Samsung

The Galaxy A80 combines three cameras – a 48MP camera, an ultrawide 123-degree 8MP camera and a 3D depth camera – which will rotate whenever you flip the camera to the front or rear view on your phone.

In an official listing on Lazada’s LazMall, the original non-Blackpink version of the A80 is priced at S$898.

Upon start up, the Blackpink Galaxy Watch Active will also feature a Blackpink booting animation.

Samsung

The Galaxy Buds – also in black and pink – will come with a case in the same colour theme.

Samsung

Here’s how the chic earbud case looks like up close:

Samsung

In a statement, Samsung said that the bundle was designed to “provide fans with an immersive experience for their active lifestyle” and allow them to “get more joy out of their favourite activities”.

Blackpink is not the only K-pop group with its own smartphone design. In 2018, LG released the Q7 BTS Edition for 473,000 Korean won (S$547) in South Korea.

