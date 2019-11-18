Samsung is selling a new smart TV for S$5,200 – and it hides as framed artwork when turned off

By
Rachel Genevieve Chia
-

Samsung’s new Frame TV will let those with smaller homes to enjoy both a TV and artwork on their walls, the company said.
Samsung

If you like having a TV at home but hate the ghastly black screen, Samsung has a proposition for you: conceal it as a sophisticated piece of art.

Its newest smart TV – named “The Frame” – is contained inside a photo frame lookalike, and will display artwork when not in use.

This allows owners of smaller homes to enjoy having both items on their walls, Samsung’s assistant manager for TV, Ho Qi Mei, said at a launch event in Singapore on Monday (Nov 19).

The new 4K QLED voice-controlled TV comes in two sizes: 65 inches (S$5,199) and 55 inches (S$3,599).

The artwork does look realistic from afar…

 

… but you can tell it’s a screen up close.

There are different frame options, such as a full screen …

… or a white border.

The TV can also display personal photos, but be warned: these do not automatically fill up the frame nicely.

Samsung’s new TV comes nestled in a magnetic frame (choose from white, black, walnut or beige wood).

The first frame is free, but subsequent ones cost S$399 (55-inch TV) and S$449 (65-inch TV).

Customers also get 20 free digital artworks to display, including Monet’s The Water Lily Pond and Edgar Degas’ The Dancing Class.

Those who want artworks outside the 20 free options must pay S$6.99 per month for a subscription to Samsung’s digital art store, which contains over 1,200 sketches, art, and paintings.

These include famous works like Vincent Van Gogh’s The Starry Night and Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper.

Permanently downloading an artwork will cost S$27.99 on top of the subscription.

To help it convincingly masquerade as a photo frame, Samsung’s TV comes with a special wall mount.

The screen is connected to a set-top box by a single thin wire.

Like other smart TVs, Samsung’s Frame can control smart home devices like lights, door locks and cameras.

It also has an AI sensor to adjust the brightness of the art display to the ambient lighting, and a slideshow mode that can change the artwork hourly, daily or weekly.

The TV will be sold at electronics stores across Singapore and in furniture store Commune, which has a VR service to show customers what it will look like in their homes.

Apart from the Frame, Samsung also launched a second TV on Monday named “The Serif”, created by French designers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.

The standing TV (S$3,399) does not display art, but can show the weather, time, personal photos and news headlines when not in use.

It can also stream music and videos via Bluetooth from a phone.

Be warned that this TV is about waist height  – and best watched while sitting on the floor.

Or you can take it off its stand and put it on a console for a more traditional look.

