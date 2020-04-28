Samsung is selling a S$3,500 vertical TV in Singapore that looks like a giant smartphone

The Sero – which means “vertical” in Korean – is a TV that can be rotated so that it displays content in vertical format. Samsung

Addicted to your smartphone? There’s now a television that can replicate the experience in a gigantic way.

South Korean tech giant Samsung’s The Sero – which means “vertical” in Korean – is a TV that can be rotated so that it displays content in vertical format.

The 43-inch screen costs S$3,499 and is already available online via major electronics stores. A quick check on Samsung’s online store on Apr 28 shows that it is now on sale at a discounted price of $2,582.00.

Samsung said in a statement that the new TV provides a “mobile-centric approach to home entertainment”, especially since younger people are accustomed to consuming social media content on smartphones with a vertical orientation.

The unique design has been so well-received that it won the Best of Innovation Displays award at the CES earlier this year.

It allows users to mirror compatible mobile devices, so that they can view portrait-orientation content such as videos and selfies in high definition.

With wheels as an add-on option, The Sero does not have to be wall-mounted, and can converted into a display piece when not in use.

According to Samsung, the TV has full 100% Real Colour, 4.1ch 60W front-firing speakers with Dolby Digital Plus and active voice amplifier.

