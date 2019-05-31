Samsung launches Smart TV Trade-In initiative in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 31 May 2019 – Samsung Electronics Singapore announced today its new Samsung Smart TV Trade-In initiative, providing consumers with an easy and convenient way to upgrade their old eligible TVs[1] to the latest Samsung Smart TVs, while enjoying great trade-in values. With Samsung Smart TV Trade-In, consumers also need not worry over the disposal of their existing TVs, and can focus on experiencing the full suite of benefits that accompany their new Samsung Smart TVs.

“At Samsung, we go further to enhance our consumers’ experience. With the Smart TV Trade-In initiative, we are making it easier than ever for consumers to own and enjoy our latest TV innovations,” said Steven Koh, Director, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung Electronics Singapore. “Our trade-in program is designed to offer maximum value and convenience to consumers, and provide them with unique perks and features such as SmartThings, smart connectivity and an array of global and local entertainment, on our Samsung Smart TVs.”

Samsung Smart TV Trade-In: Hassle-Free and Convenient Trade-In

Consumers who wish to trade-in their old eligible TVs1 as part of Samsung Smart TV Trade-In may head to any authorised retailer of their choice to make their purchase and enjoy the trade-in benefits. The trade-in price guide[2] is valid from now till 30 June 2019.









Consumers can trade-in their existing TVs for a Samsung Smart TV in 3 easy steps:

1. Purchase selected 55″ and above Samsung UHD TVs to be eligible for trade-in

2. Receive the delivery[3] of their new Samsung UHD TV by Samsung’s trade-in partner (Sg Bros Entrepreneurs Pte Ltd), which will take in their old TV1 following a quick on-site assessment to valuate the old TV[4]

3. Receive their old TV’s trade-in value[5] via bank transfer[6]

Consumers who are keen to participate in Samsung Smart TV Trade-In can check their eligiblity by matching their current TV with the following requirements[7]:

Eligible for Trade-In · TV in good or perfect condition · TV with minor defects (i.e. burn marks, image flicker, dead pixels and faulty backlight) Not Eligible for Trade-In · TV with defects not falling under minor defects (including but not limited to cracked screens and lines on screens) · Plasma TVs · Projection TVs · CRT TVs

For the full trade-in price guide, please refer to the table appended below. For more information on Samsung Smart TV Trade-In, please visit https://www.samsung.com/sg/tvtradein.





TV Trade-In Price Guide2

Digital TV TV Type Screen Size TV in Good Condition TV with Minor Defects Non-Digital TV LCD TV 32″ and below $25 $10 42″ to 49″ $35 $15 55″ and above $45 $20 LED TV 32″ and below $35 $15 42″ to 49″ $45 $20 55″ and above $55 $25 Digital TV LED TV (Non UHD) 32″ and below $80 $25 39″ to 46″ $120 $40 47″ to 50″ $180 $50 55″ to 60″ $200 $65 61″ to 65″ $250 $75 70″ and above $350 $100 LED TV (UHD) 39″ to 46″ $150 $50 47″ to 50″ $250 $75 55″ to 60″ $400 $125 61″ to 65″ $500 $175 70″ and above $650 $275 QLED & OLED 49″ $450 $200 55″ to 60″ $900 $400 61″ to 65″ $1,400 $600 70″ and above $1,900 $800 Non-Digital TV + Digital TV Brand S (Non UHD + UHD) 32″ and below $30 Not Applicable for Trade-In 39″ to 50″ $50 55″ to 60″ $80 61″ to 65″ $200 70″ and above $280

All company, product and service names, trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.



[1] Trade-in value may vary, depending on the condition of the trade-in TV. Samsung reserves the right to amend the list of eligible devices and their trade-in values at any time without prior notice. [2] The trade-in price guide is valid for purchase of selected 55″ and above Samsung UHD TVs from 30 May 2019 to 30 June 2019, and valid for 30 days from purchase of the selected Samsung TV. Last date of trade-in is 30 July 2019. Trade-in price may vary from guide provided, depending on the condition of the trade-in TV. The trade-in price guide is indicative and is subject to changes without prior notice. Terms and conditions apply. [3] Collection of trade-in TV must be from the same location as delivery and installation of the new TV. [4] Acceptance of the trade-in offer is irrevocable, and no return/ refunds will be accepted. [5] Trade-in price may fluctuate if trade-in is done after 30 days from date of purchase. [6] Payment mode for trade-in will be made via bank transfer (local bank account) or DBS PayLah! [7] TV trade-in requirements are indicative only, and are subject to assessment by trade-in partner.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

Information is accurate at time of print and images are for illustration purposes only.