Three new Samsung devices just leaked through the company’s own app

Three new, previously unseen Samsung wearable devices appeared in Samsung’s own Galaxy Wearables app.

The devices include a new smartwatch, fitness tracker, and wireless earbuds.

The devices are likely to be fully announced alongside the upcoming Galaxy S10 smartphone during Samsung’s February 20 Unpacked event.

Samsung is planning to release a new smartwatch, fitness tracker, and wireless earbuds, as confirmed by the company’s own Galaxy Wearables app and first spotted by SamCentral on Twitter.

The devices still appear in the Galaxy Wearables app at the time of writing. It isn’t clear if this is how Samsung intended to reveal or announce its new wearables. I’m guessing it isn’t, considering how little detail there is about the devices. You can tap on each device in the app, but it only brings up a pairing menu.

It seems likely that Samsung will deliver details about the new devices at the company’s February 20 Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy S10, as the devices themselves are already part of the official Galaxy Wearables app, just six days before the event.

Either way, here are the three new wearables we’re now expecting to be fully announced at Samsung’s Unpacked event:

A new Galaxy Watch Active, a new addition to Samsung’s existing lineup of smartwatches, which includes the Galaxy Watch and the Gear Sport.

A new Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e fitness tracker, similar in design to Samsung’s Gear Fit2 Pro.

And new wireless Galaxy Buds, which appear to be an update to Samsung’s Gear IconX buds.

Samsung will likely provide more details about the new devices at the company’s February 20 Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy S10.

Business Insider will be covering the event live, so check back here for the latest.