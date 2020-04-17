Samsung redesigned the packaging of its luxury TVs so the boxes can be turned into cardboard cat houses and books racks

source Samsung

Samsung created new packaging for its Lifestyle TVs that lets customers re-use the cardboard in useful ways.

Cardboard packaging for The Serif, The Frame, and The Sero TVs can be made into shelves, cat houses, or containers.

Samsung teamed up with Dezeen, a British magazine, to award up to $20,000 to the customer that repurposes the packaging most creatively.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Samsung designed new eco-friendly packaging for some of its TVs so customers can transform what might have been a heap of garbage into useful household items like cat houses, magazine and book holders, or entertainment centers, the company recently announced.

Samsung introduced the new packaging, which we first saw thanks to Gizmodo, as a way to limit waste and encourage recycling. The packing comes with some of Samsung’s luxury TVs including The Serif, The Frame, and The Sero.

Check out what you can do with Samsung’s cardboard packaging:

The boxes from the various products include a dotted matrix design that customers can cut along in order to dismantle them for easier recycling or to reconfigure them for a new purpose.

Each box comes with an instruction manual on how to make your own DIY shelves or end table. Just scan the QR code on the box to access your building guide.

Samsung is partnering with Dezeen, a British lifestyle magazine, to award the customer who makes “the most unique and practical designs” out of the eco-packaging.

The winner of the packaging competition will get their designs incorporated into the instruction manual and can win a total of $20,000. The competition ends on May 29, 2020.

Enter the contest here.