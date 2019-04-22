Samsung says it’s delaying the Galaxy Fold launch after broken review units ‘showed us how the device needs further improvements’

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Samsung has delayed the launch of its Galaxy Fold.

The decision to postpone the launch, which had been scheduled for this Friday, came after a small number of reviewers reported that the screen on their devices had broken.

The company says it will announce the new release date in the coming weeks.

“While many reviewers shared with us the vast potential they see, some also showed us how the device needs further improvements that could ensure the best possible user experience,” the company said. “To fully evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests, we have decided to delay the release of the Galaxy Fold.”

The company also addressed the issues some reviewers experienced with the device’s screen. It said initial findings from its investigation indicated the problems might be linked to “impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge.”

The Wall Street Journal first reported earlier Monday that the phone’s release would be postponed. Here’s the full comment from Samsung:

“We recently unveiled a completely new mobile category: a smartphone using multiple new technologies and materials to create a display that is flexible enough to fold. We are encouraged by the excitement around the Galaxy Fold. “While many reviewers shared with us the vast potential they see, some also showed us how the device needs further improvements that could ensure the best possible user experience. “To fully evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests, we have decided to delay the release of the Galaxy Fold. We plan to announce the release date in the coming weeks. “Initial findings from the inspection of reported issues on the display showed that they could be associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge. There was also an instance where substances found inside the device affected the display performance. “We will take measures to strengthen the display protection. We will also enhance the guidance on care and use of the display including the protective layer so that our customers get the most out of their Galaxy Fold. “We value the trust our customers place in us and they are always our top priority. Samsung is committed to working closely with customers and partners to move the industry forward. We want to thank them for their patience and understanding.”

A small number of reviewers reported that the screens on their Galaxy Fold units had broken after just two days of use. Two of the critics had accidentally removed a protective layer from the screen, while two other reviewers did not appear to have tampered with the film. Affected users reported that the screen would flicker, and in one instance a bulge began to form under the display’s crease.

When Samsung announced the phone in February during its Unpacked keynote, it said the device would be available to purchase on April 26. But it did not allow media to try the Fold following the event, as it usually does during product unveils.

The Galaxy Fold starts at $1,980, making it significantly more expensive than premium smartphones with non-folding designs like the iPhone XS Max, which starts at $1,099, and Samsung’s $1,000 Galaxy S10 Plus. The phone features a clamshell design that offers a 4.6-inch screen when closed and a 7.3-inch tablet-size display when opened.