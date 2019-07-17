Samsung is offering major discounts on its 4K and 8K QLED TVs — here are the best deals

source Samsung

Samsung’s QLED tech makes for excellent image quality with beautifully vivid colors and a high level of contrast.

For a limited time, Samsung has discounted some of its Q-Series TVs.

Even the expensive 8K-resolution Q900-Series TVs are up to $3,000 off.

If you and your wallet aren’t ready for 8K yet, several more affordable 4K QLED TVs are also on sale for up to $1,500 off.

The deals only last until August 3, so it’s worth acting quickly if you find something that appeals to you.

In the market for a new TV? Samsung has been building high-quality and well-designed TVs for some time now, and the company has announced a pretty massive sale on its Q-Series TVs.

Deals range from the beautiful, but very expensive, Q900-Series 8K TVs, to the slightly more affordable Q60R-Series 4K TVs.

All of the TVs on sale use QLED tech to offer incredible image quality, and they’re all smart TVs, so you can download your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. The biggest differences between the TVs on sale – other than the price – is the screen resolution, the number of dimming zones, and processing power.

Check out the best deals on Samsung’s range of TVs below:

Samsung Q900-Series TV deals

If you’re looking for arguably the best TV models currently available, then the Samsung Q900 series is worth considering. Forget 4K – these TVs step things up to a whopping 8K resolution, making them essentially future-proof for the next decade. Plus, they leverage Samsung’s QLED tech to make for a bright, vivid viewing experience. Safe to say, these TVs are basically the Ferraris of the TV world.

Samsung Q90R-Series TV deals

You don’t have to spend $4,000+ to get a great TV. Samsung’s Q90R TVs still make use of Samsung’s QLED technology, so you’ll get excellent image quality. Plus, you’ll get a 4K resolution and services like the Apple TV app and AirPlay 2 support. Samsung’s Q90R range of TVs is arguably the best option for those who want an ultra-high-quality TV without paying for an 8K TV.

Samsung Q80R-Series TV deals

Next up is the Samsung Q80R-Series, which offers many of the same features as the Q90R-Series, including the QLED technology and the 4K resolution. The TVs do away with a few features available on the Q90R-Series, but the main difference is that the TV offers up to 96 dimming zones, compared to up to 480 zones in the Q90R. Still, the number of dimming zones will be more than enough for most, and you’ll get excellent black levels and contrast with these TVs.

Samsung Q70R-Series TV deals

The Samsung Q70R-Series TVs may be one step down from the TVs mentioned above, but they still have QLED technology and a 4K resolution. The Q70R has up to 48 local dimming zones, which should still make for a high-quality image. Plus, you’ll get Samsung’s stellar image processing and some super smart features like AirPlay 2.

Samsung Q60R-Series TV deals

Last but not least are the Samsung Q60R-Series TVs. These TVs are a great way to get Samsung’s QLED technology at a reasonable price. The TVs still offer a 4K resolution and a ton of great smart features. They’re not quite as high-tech when it comes to local dimming, because these TVs use frame dimming instead. Frame dimming is when your TV dims the entire screen at once, but you’ll still get a great image quality compared to other TVs in the price range.

