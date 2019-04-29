Samsung revealed a $1,600 TV for millennials that rotates to turn into a massive screen for your smartphone

caption Samsung revealed a TV designed for millennials that can rotate into a vertical smartphone-style screen. source Samsung/arrow by Business Insider

Samsung announced a new TV designed for millennials that can rotate from a normal horizontal TV design to a vertical smartphone-style design.

Samsung says the TV, called “Sero,” is designed to let people mirror their smartphone screens onto the larger screen so they can view their mobile apps and content more easily on their TV.

There’s some merit to Samsung’s idea, but the Sero TV also costs $1,623, which isn’t especially millennial friendly.

Samsung revealed a new TV for millennials called the “Sero” – meaning “vertical” in Korean – that can swivel from a regular widescreen TV to a smartphone-style vertical display, the company announced on Monday.

Here’s what the Sero looks like when it’s in normal TV mode:

source Samsung

And here’s what the Sero looks like in vertical mode:

source Samsung

As for why the Sero can transform into a smartphone-style vertical screen, Samsung says it’s designed to display content from a smartphone for the millennial generation.

That’s to say that millennials (or anyone else, really) can mirror their smartphone screens onto the Sero’s vertical screen to display their mobile apps. Samsung says the “‘Sero’ supports vertical screen optimized for mobile contents, so it can be used to view content on a full screen.”

It’s quite clever, actually. The Sero acts as a sort of smartphone extension that lets you share things, like a photo or video from social media, from your phone to a whole room instead of getting people to crowd around a small smartphone screen.

While the Sero has a design for millenials in mind, its price tag isn’t too millennial friendly. The Vertical will be available in Korea in a single 43-inch model starting at the end of May for 1.89 million won, which translates to $1,623 at current exchange rates. That’s a tall asking price for a relatively small 43-inch TV, even if it does swivel to a vertical position. Samsung didn’t announce availability outside of South Korea. Additional translation work by Gene Kim.