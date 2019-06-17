Samsung revealed that it’s possible for your smart TV to get a virus, just like a computer. Here’s how to make sure your TV isn’t infected.

By
Antonio Villas-Boas, Business Insider US
-
Smart TVs that connect to WiFi are vulnerable to malware, just like computers.

  • Samsung recently tweeted about the uncommon knowledge that smart, WiFi-connected TVs are susceptible to viruses, just like computers.
  • Samsung deleted the tweet, which contained a link to a video that shows Samsung TV owners how to check for viruses on their TVs.
  • The video is still available on Samsung’s site, and it’s incredibly simple to perform the virus scan. Ideally, TVs should scan for viruses automatically, but at least you now know that your smart TV is still vulnerable to malware.
Samsung posted a tweet recently that brought to light the fact that WiFi-connected smart TVs are just as susceptible to viruses as computers.

The company deleted the tweet for unknown reasons, and it’s unclear if its QLED smart TVs were affected by a virus. Samsung said that the tweet was designed to educate customers in an answer to a question posed on Twitter.

Samsung’s original deleted tweet contained a link to a video on how to check your Samsung smart TV, but the company has the video on its TV support web pages, which you can check out here.

It’s incredibly easy, and you can see how to do it below:

First, use your remote to head to your Samsung’s TV’s settings menu, then go to “General.”

source
Samsung

Click on “System Manager.”

source
Samsung

In the “System Manager” menu, head down to the “Smart Security” option.

source
Samsung

Select and hit “Scan.”

source
Samsung

And that’s it! Your Samsung TV will scan for viruses.

source
Samsung