Samsung revealed that it’s possible for your smart TV to get a virus, just like a computer. Here’s how to make sure your TV isn’t infected.

caption Smart TVs that connect to WiFi are vulnerable to malware, just like computers. source George Frey/Getty Images

Samsung recently tweeted about the uncommon knowledge that smart, WiFi-connected TVs are susceptible to viruses, just like computers.

Samsung deleted the tweet, which contained a link to a video that shows Samsung TV owners how to check for viruses on their TVs.

The video is still available on Samsung’s site, and it’s incredibly simple to perform the virus scan. Ideally, TVs should scan for viruses automatically, but at least you now know that your smart TV is still vulnerable to malware.

The company deleted the tweet for unknown reasons, and it’s unclear if its QLED smart TVs were affected by a virus. Samsung said that the tweet was designed to educate customers in an answer to a question posed on Twitter.

Hello Leo! Thanks for reaching out to us! The video was posted for customer's education and to have it as a troubleshooting step. Let us know if you have any other questions! ^Lucy — Samsung Support USA (@SamsungSupport) June 17, 2019

Samsung’s original deleted tweet contained a link to a video on how to check your Samsung smart TV, but the company has the video on its TV support web pages, which you can check out here.

It’s incredibly easy, and you can see how to do it below:

First, use your remote to head to your Samsung’s TV’s settings menu, then go to “General.”

Click on “System Manager.”

In the “System Manager” menu, head down to the “Smart Security” option.

Select and hit “Scan.”

And that’s it! Your Samsung TV will scan for viruses.