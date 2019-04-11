Massdrop is discounting a Samsung soundbar — you can get it for less than $300 for a limited time

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

A soundbar can transform your home theater experience with its immersive sound.

The Samsung HW-N650 soundbar is stylish, sounds great, and it’s relatively affordable.

For a limited time, the soundbar is $110 off at Massdrop, so you can get an even better deal on it.

Building a home theater can be expensive and complicated, but one of the easiest and best ways to improve your living room setup is with a decent soundbar. The Samsung HW-N650 is known for its high-quality sound and affordable price. For a limited time, it’s on sale for less than $300, thanks to a deal on Massdrop.

The Samsung HW-N650 soundbar has a total of eight speakers in it, and it uses Samsung’s Acoustic Beam technology to create a 360-degree listening experience. It also comes with a subwoofer, so you’ll get deep and powerful lows to make listening a whole lot more immersive than it otherwise would be.

The soundbar also looks pretty great with its sleek black build, so it should look right at home on any TV stand or entertainment center.

Of course, perhaps the most important thing about the soundbar is how it sounds. It offers a nice, deep low-end, well-tuned mids, and a crisp and detailed high-end, which will make for an awesome experience whether you’re listening to music or watching movies.

For a limited time, the Samsung HW-N650 is available for $289, which represents savings of $110 – the original price of the soundbar was $399. You can get it for yourself using the link below.