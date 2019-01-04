Samsung’s new screen that clamps to your desk is incredibly simple — and it’s the best thing to happen to computer monitors in years

source Samsung

Samsung‘s new Space Monitor uses an arm that clamps to your desk instead a traditional monitor stand.

It’s designed to save the space that a regular monitor stand takes up.

The monitor is available in two models: a $400 27-inch QHD version and a $500 32-inch 4K version.

Samsung has come up with a fresh new design for monitors that should’ve been done years ago.

The Samsung Space Monitor replaces the traditional monitor stand with an arm that clamps on to the back of your desk. In effect, Samsung is letting you use the desk space that would otherwise be taken up by the screen’s stand.

The amount of space that a monitor stand uses up probably isn’t something that crosses minds very often, but I’ve become a convert after buying a clamping monitor arm a couple years ago for my monitor at home.

The arm I bought was a separate third-party attachment and they’ve been around for some time, but they’re not especially easy to install and set up. It’s good to see monitors that come with built-in clamping arms as standard.

Spec-wise, the Samsung Space Monitor comes in two models. The 27-inch model sports a QHD (1440p) resolution and is priced at $400. The larger, 32-inch model sports a 4k UHD (2160p) resolution and is priced at $500. Both models are available for preorder from Amazon with a released date of February 23.

Check out Samsung’s Space Monitor:

Samsung’s example here is a little embellished, where the desk with the traditional monitor stand is incredibly messy while the desk with the Space Monitor is spotlessly clean. If your desk is typically messy, the Space Monitor might simply give you more space for more stuff to clutter your desk.

You can position Samsung’s Space Monitor against the wall, hovering in the air, or flush against your desk.

To keep the aesthetic clean, you can tuck away the monitor cables through the cable channels that run down the monitor’s arm.

Its bezels are incredibly thin.

If you like your current monitor, you can always get a separate monitor clamping arm like I did.

If you’d rather keep your current monitor, there are several clamping monitor arms that can easily do the same thing as Samsung’s all-in-one Space Monitor. And certain clamping monitors arms have more flexibility and dexterity, too.