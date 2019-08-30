Samsung’s Labor Day sale includes discounts on the brand-new Galaxy Note 10 phone and Tab S6 tablet — here are all the standout deals

Monica Chin, Business Insider US
The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul
Reuters

Labor Day isn’t typically a major shopping event for tech, but some companies have announced deals for weekend shoppers.

Samsung is offering a number of discounts on its tech products. Some are long-standing deals, while others are Labor-Day specific sales.

If you’re interested in some discounted tech, check out Samsung’s website. Alternatively, peruse our list of the best deals below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Samsung Labor Day phone deals

The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus aren’t part of Samsung’s Labor Day sale specifically, but their trade-in deals are ongoing throughout the weekend. If you trade in an old device, you can earn up to $600 in credit towards a new Note 10 or Note 10 Plus, depending on your old device’s value.

samsung notebook flash

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Samsung Labor Day laptop deals

Looking for a new laptop? Samsung has discounted one of its budget notebooks and one of its bestselling Chromebooks. Check out these discounts on the Notebook Flash and Chromebook Plus V2.

samsung galaxy tab s6

Samsung

Samsung Labor Day tablet deals

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 is a high-powered tablet that’s a worthy Android alternative to the iPad Pro. If you pre-order it now, you’ll get 50% off an accompanying keyboard cover ($179.99), plus four months of ad-free YouTube and YouTube Music.