Samsung’s Labor Day sale includes discounts on the brand-new Galaxy Note 10 phone and Tab S6 tablet — here are all the standout deals

- source
- Reuters
- Just in time for Labor Day, Samsung has announced a sale for its online store.
- You can find discounts on several of the company’s newest products, including the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Tab S6.
- Some of these offers expire on or before Labor Day, so take advantage soon if you’re interested.
- You can check out many more Labor Day sales and deals in our full guide.
Labor Day isn’t typically a major shopping event for tech, but some companies have announced deals for weekend shoppers.
Samsung is offering a number of discounts on its tech products. Some are long-standing deals, while others are Labor-Day specific sales.
If you’re interested in some discounted tech, check out Samsung’s website. Alternatively, peruse our list of the best deals below.
- source
- Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
Samsung Labor Day phone deals
The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus aren’t part of Samsung’s Labor Day sale specifically, but their trade-in deals are ongoing throughout the weekend. If you trade in an old device, you can earn up to $600 in credit towards a new Note 10 or Note 10 Plus, depending on your old device’s value.
- Save up to $600 on Galaxy Note 10 Plus with eligible trade-in
- Save up to $600 on Galaxy Note 10 with eligible trade-in
- source
- Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider
Samsung Labor Day laptop deals
Looking for a new laptop? Samsung has discounted one of its budget notebooks and one of its bestselling Chromebooks. Check out these discounts on the Notebook Flash and Chromebook Plus V2.
- Samsung Notebook Flash, $349.99 (originally $399.99) [You save $50]
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2, $399.99 (originally $499.99) [You save $100]
- source
- Samsung
Samsung Labor Day tablet deals
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 is a high-powered tablet that’s a worthy Android alternative to the iPad Pro. If you pre-order it now, you’ll get 50% off an accompanying keyboard cover ($179.99), plus four months of ad-free YouTube and YouTube Music.