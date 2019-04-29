A bunch of Samsung 4K TVs are up to $500 cheaper at Walmart through May 5

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Samsung has long been known as a manufacturer of great TVs, and until May 5, you can get one discounted from Walmart.

A range of TVs have gotten discounts, including the affordable yet quality 6 Series, all the way up to the high-end Q70 series.

No matter what you’re looking for from a TV, there should be something for you on sale.

In the market for a new TV? Walmart has some pretty amazing deals for you. The retailer has announced a series of deals on a number of its Samsung TVs, ranging from Samsung’s smaller and less expensive TVs, to the more expensive and high-tech offerings.

The deals run until May 5, so if you’re interested in a new TV it’s worth acting quick. Check out Walmart’s deals on Samsung TVs below.

Samsung 6 Series

If you’re looking for a great 4K TV on a budget, then it’s worth considering the Samsung 6 Series, which offers a 4K resolution, support for HDR, and smart software that allows you to watch content from the likes of Amazon Prime, Netflix, and so on. The 6 Series is available in two screen sizes – 50 inches and 55 inches.

Samsung 7 Series

Next up is the Samsung 7 Series, which is slightly more high-tech than the 6 Series. For starters, the 7 Series offers better image processing, meaning you’ll get a slightly more vivid picture and better colors.

Like the 6 Series, the 7 Series is available in a range of display sizes, and has a 4K resolution with HDR support. There’s even a curved version of the TV. If you like the idea of the slightly more immersive experience, the curved version might be for you.

Samsung Q70 Series

If you have a slightly higher budget, then it’s worth considering one of Samsung’s QLED TVs. While most of the TVs on this list use LED technology, which is fine in its own right, the Samsung Q70 series uses what Samsung calls “quantum dots,” which essentially means that the TV can produce much higher contrast and much deeper colors. Safe to say, if you want an amazing image quality and don’t mind paying for it, then the Q70 series is the way to go.