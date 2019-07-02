Samsung will unveil its next Galaxy phone at a special event on August 7

By
Matt Weinberger, Business Insider US
-
Last year's Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

caption
Last year’s Samsung Galaxy Note 9.
source
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

  • Samsung just sent out invites for the Samsung Unpacked event, to be held on August 7, 2019, in New York City.
  • We’re expecting to hear a lot more about the next Samsung Galaxy Note – the phone giant’s mega-sized phone, which comes with a stylus.
  • We may also get an update on the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the $2,000 foldable smartphone which saw its launch delayed after some early users saw their devices break.
  • Check out the teaser video for the event below.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.