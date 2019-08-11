The biggest differences between Samsung’s giant new Galaxy Note 10 and Apple’s iPhone XS

caption The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, chances are you’re considering a phone made by either Apple or Samsung, the two most popular handset makers in the United States.

Samsung just announced the Note 10 on Wednesday, the latest device in its series of large-screened, stylus-quipped smartphones. And for the first time ever, the Note comes in two different sizes, echoing the pattern Samsung and other smartphone brands have taken with other devices in years past.

Apple is expected to release a trio of next-generation iPhones in September, but here’s a look at how Samsung’s giant new Notes compare to its biggest rival.

We examined the biggest discrepancies between the two devices based on their specifications (since we haven’t reviewed the Note 10 yet, we cannot evaluate how it performs compared to the iPhone).

The stylus

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

The biggest differences between the Notes and Apple’s iPhones, other than the software platforms they run on, is Samsung’s S Pen stylus. This accessory comes included with the phone at no extra cost and makes it possible to sketch, take notes, and access user interface shortcuts.

Samsung has always included an S Pen with its Note phones, but with the latest model it added some new features like the ability to automatically convert handwritten notes to text.

Apple sells the Apple Pencil for certain iPad models, which starts at $99. But it’s not compatible with the iPhone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs. iPhone XS

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Otherwise, the most noticeable discrepancies between the two phones come down to their screen sizes and their cameras.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note phones have always been known for their giant screens, and that holds true again in 2019 with the latest model. Samsung’s Note 10 has a 6.3-inch display, while Apple’s iPhone XS has a smaller 5.8-inch screen.

But while the Note 10 may be bigger, the iPhone has a higher-resolution screen. Apple’s iPhone XS has a resolution of 2436 x 1125 with 458 pixels per inch, while the Note 10’s screen has a 2280 x 1080 resolution with 401 pixels per inch.

The Galaxy Note 10 also has an extra camera compared to the iPhone XS. Whereas the iPhone XS has a 12-megapixel wide angle camera and a second 12-megapixel telephoto camera, the Galaxy Note 10 has three cameras – just like its Galaxy S10 cousin.

That third 16-megapixel ultra wide camera makes it possible to capture images with a much broader field of view than usual. The Note 10 also has a 12-megapixel wide angle lens and a 12-megapixel lens for zooming.

Th front-facing selfie camera on the Note 10 is of a higher resolution than the iPhone XS’ as well ( 10 megapixels versus 7 megapixels).

Samsung’s smartphone also has a larger battery to power that bigger screen. The Note 10 has a 3,500 mAh battery, while the iPhone XS’ battery capacity is 2,659 mAh, according to iFixit. The size of the battery alone doesn’t determine how long it can last on a charge, however. There are a lot of factors that contribute to battery life, such as the apps you’re running and the way your phone’s settings may be configured.

While both phones support wireless charging, the Note has an extra feature called Wireless Power Share, which makes it possible to charge other devices or accessories by resting them on the back of the Note 10. It’s yet another feature the Note 10 inherited from the Galaxy S10, which Samsung unveiled in February.

The iPhone offers more flexible storage options, however, with 64 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB choices, while the Note 10 only comes in a 256 GB variant.

The iPhone XS starts at $1,000, while the Note begins at $950.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs. iPhone XS Max

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

As is the case with the two smaller phones, the most significant differences between the Note 10 Plus and iPhone XS Max are in their screen sizes and their cameras.

At 6.8 inches, the Galaxy Note 10’s screen is almost as large as a tablet, while the iPhone XS Max offers a 6.5-inch display. But this time, it’s Samsung’s phone that has the higher-resolution screen. The Note 10 has a resolution of 3040 x 1440, packing 498 pixels per inch, while the iPhone XS Max has a 268 x 1242 resolution screen with 458 pixels per inch.

Like its more compact counterpart, the iPhone XS Plus has two main cameras: a 12-megapixel wide angle camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. But the Note 10 Plus has twice as many cameras on its rear. Its quadruple-camera setup includes a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel wide angle camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a depth camera.

Samsung’s phone has a 10-megapixel selfie camera, whereas the iPhone XS Max has a 7-megapixel sensor.

Unsurprisingly, Samsung’s mega-sized phone also has a much larger battery compared to the iPhone XS. Its battery has a 4,300 mAh capacity, while iPhone’s battery capacity is 3,179 mAh, according to iFixit.

Many of the differences between the iPhone XS and Note 10 hold true when it comes to the Plus and Max models too. Once again the two phones differ when it comes to storage options. The iPhone XS Max is available in 64 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB variants, while Samsung offers the Note 10 Plus in either 256 GB or 512 GB. And the Note 10 Plus offers reverse wireless charging too, unlike the iPhone XS Max.

One of the few differences between the Note 10 Plus and regular Note 10 is that the bigger model also includes a microSD card slot expandable up to 1TB – a feature that the iPhone also lacks.

Both the Note 10 Plus and iPhone XS Max start at $1,100.