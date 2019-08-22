Samsung tapped popular illustrators to create wallpapers that hide the Galaxy Note 10 notch — take a look at the results

Rebecca Aydin, Business Insider US
These new Samsung wallpapers conceal the Galaxy Note 10 notch.

Samsung

Samsung has rolled out new wallpapers that conceal the notch on the Galaxy Note 10.

The notch, which looks like a single hole-punch, is the screen cutout to accommodate the phone’s front-facing camera. Damien Wilde at 9to5Google reported that the newly released wallpapers are designed to help hide the hole-punch.

Samsung tapped popular Instagram illustrators to make the wallpapers, like Ketnipz, who has 1.2 million followers, and Gemma Correll, who has 684,000 followers.

Check out the new wallpapers, and how they conceal the Galaxy Note 10 notch:

Here’s the Galaxy Note 10, front-facing camera notch on full display.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

And here’s the notch hidden in the eye of this floating lantern wallpaper.

Samsung

The notch is serving as the amp plug for this guitar cable.

Samsung

This notch is a crater on the moon.

Samsung

Here’s the notch as this gazebo’s rotunda …

Samsung

… and the notch as a musical note floating out of a gramophone …

Samsung

… and as another musical note.

Samsung

It’s tough to spot the notch as part of this lantern design …

Samsung

… as well as in the form of a guitar tuning peg.

Samsung

And finally, the notch makes the sixth pants-button in this wallpaper.

Samsung

Here’s a video of the wallpapers in action.

You can download the wallpapers through this link, but note that it is only accessible from a Samsung mobile device.