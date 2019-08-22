Samsung tapped popular illustrators to create wallpapers that hide the Galaxy Note 10 notch — take a look at the results

caption These new Samsung wallpapers conceal the Galaxy Note 10 notch. source Samsung

Samsung rolled out new wallpapers that conceal the notch on the Galaxy Note 10.

The notch is the screen cutout to accommodate the phone’s front-facing camera.

Samsung tapped popular Instagram illustrators to make the wallpapers, like Ketnipz (1.2 million followers) and Gemma Correll (684,000 followers).

The notch, which looks like a single hole-punch, is the screen cutout to accommodate the phone’s front-facing camera. Damien Wilde at 9to5Google reported that the newly released wallpapers are designed to help hide the hole-punch.

Samsung tapped popular Instagram illustrators to make the wallpapers, like Ketnipz, who has 1.2 million followers, and Gemma Correll, who has 684,000 followers.

Check out the new wallpapers, and how they conceal the Galaxy Note 10 notch:

Here’s the Galaxy Note 10, front-facing camera notch on full display.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

And here’s the notch hidden in the eye of this floating lantern wallpaper.

source Samsung

The notch is serving as the amp plug for this guitar cable.

source Samsung

This notch is a crater on the moon.

source Samsung

Here’s the notch as this gazebo’s rotunda …

source Samsung

… and the notch as a musical note floating out of a gramophone …

source Samsung

… and as another musical note.

source Samsung

It’s tough to spot the notch as part of this lantern design …

source Samsung

… as well as in the form of a guitar tuning peg.

source Samsung

And finally, the notch makes the sixth pants-button in this wallpaper.

source Samsung

Here’s a video of the wallpapers in action.

New phone, new artists, new wallpapers. ????????????

Unpack your #GalaxyNote10 and pack it up with fresh work from @burnttoastcre8v, TRNZ, @gemmacorrell, and @MarylouFaure. Download now at the Galaxy Store: https://t.co/uXGxwGWwgZ pic.twitter.com/60V0JJHYU9 — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 21, 2019

You can download the wallpapers through this link, but note that it is only accessible from a Samsung mobile device.