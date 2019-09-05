Samsung’s delayed $2,000 Galaxy Fold phone will hit shelves on Friday

caption Samsung’s new $2,000 smartphone. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

After months of wondering and waiting, customers will finally be able to get their hands on the first mainstream foldable smartphone – Samsung’s $2,000 Galaxy Fold.

In a statement to the press on Thursday, Samsung confirmed its book-shaped folding smartphone will be relaunching on September 6, first in its native Korea and next in France, Germany, Singapore, the UK, and US among others. It has not yet confirmed the exact launch date for any markets besides Korea.

Samsung first unveiled the Galaxy Fold in February to much fanfare but was quickly forced to push back its initial late April launch date after a small number of reviewers reported that the screens on their devices had broken after just two days of use.

Some reviewers discovered issues after removing a protective layer that wasn’t designed to be removed; others found that the smartphone simply malfunctioned. Business Insider did not encounter any issues during its own review of the Galaxy Fold.

A teardown of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold demonstrated that the phone’s design was extremely fragile, particularly the screen and the hinge. Rival Huawei, which is also planning to launch its own foldable phone, also criticised Samsung’s folding phone design for being too fragile.

Samsung recalled its review phones and delayed its release date indefinitely until it had resolved the screen issues.

The firm said in its Thursday statement: “During the past several months, Samsung has been refining the Galaxy Fold to ensure it delivers the best possible experience. Not only we improved [sic] the Galaxy Fold’s design and construction, but also took the time to rethink the entire consumer journey.”

While the exact date for the US market has not yet been released, one customer told Business Insider that they were informed by a customer support representative that it would launch there on September 27. This Samsung representative also said that the new phone will be sold exclusively through retail stores at first and will not be available to order through Samsung’s website. Samsung declined to comment on this.