Samsung’s new flower vase doubles as a throwable fire extinguisher to protect South Korean residents from fires

Most people fight fire with water – but Samsung’s fighting fire with flower vases.

As part of an ongoing campaign in response to residential fires that occur in South Korea every year, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance (SFMI) has introduced the Firevase.

What looks like an unassuming and decorative flower vase to beautify your home also doubles as a throwable fire extinguisher when a fire occurs.

The inspiration behind the creation of this fire-fighting tool is the fact that over 10,000 fires break out in homes every year, according to the 2017 Annual Fire Survey by the Korea National Fire Agency.

Yet, 71 per cent of homes in South Korea still lack proper fire safety equipment. Even for citizens who own a fire extinguisher at home, a survey conducted by Gyeonggi Province Family and Women Research Institute showed only 24 per cent of respondents knew how to use a proper fire extinguisher.

Many fire extinguishers owned by Koreans are stored in places that are hard to reach, or even completely forgotten about.

The Firevase was designed to be a fire extinguisher that could always be within reach.

When thrown at the fire source, the Firevase releases potassium carbonate when it breaks and puts out the fire by suppressing oxygen flow.

The vase is made of a safe material called rigid polyvinyl chloride, so broken pieces will not pose any dangers.

From September to December 2018, SFMI distributed 100,000 Firevases to Korean residents – focusing on fire-prone areas and homes.

Korean ad agency Cheil said the four-month long campaign has since garnered 32 million impressions on a variety of media platforms. Visits to the SFMI website hit 4.1 million throughout the campaign period.

Following the campaign’s success, Samsung has announced that more Firevases are now being produced.

