Samsung’s new Galaxy Note10 comes in two sizes – and the S$1,600 version is its biggest phone screen ever

Following the March launch of its Galaxy S10, Korean tech giant Samsung announced on Thursday (Aug 8) that its newest phablet, the Galaxy Note10, will hit Singapore stores on Aug 24.

For the first time, customers will have two sizes to choose from – a 6.3-inch or 6.8-inch infinity display screen.

The larger-sized phone is Samsung’s biggest phone display yet, the brand said at its phone launch in Singapore.

The smaller Note10 will cost S$1,398, while the larger Note10+ will cost S$1,598.

The Note10 comes with four camera lenses, while the Note10+ comes with five, thanks to the addition of a depth vision lens.

Note10 has 8GB RAM, while the Note10+ has 12GB RAM.

Both phones come with 256 gigabytes of built-in memory.

Alternatively, those who want more storage can go for the Note10+ that comes with 512GB storage. But at S$1,898, it is the most expensive phone in the new range.

Samsung claims the phones will have enough battery to last through the day on a 30-minute, super-fast charge.

The Note series phones, which the brand is touting as a productivity tool, come with an S Pen that allows users to draw and write on the screen.

These handwritten notes can then be converted into digital text.

Users can also apply S Pen gestures to control the phone’s camera remotely, play video games, and edit videos, including screen recordings.

A streaming service will allow gamers to continue playing PC games on the phone without using up storage.

Other features the phones boast include bokeh video effects, and the same reverse charging capabilities as the Galaxy S10 series phones.

Those keen to order the phones can do so from 3pm on Thursday (Aug 8) on Samsung or Lazada, or at telco and electronics stores.

Or, they can order it in person at Plaza Singapura’s Galaxy Studio from 6pm.

Customers who order a Note10+ (256GB) can get a free upgrade to the 512GB version. They will also get a free set of Galaxy Buds and a wireless battery pack, Samsung said.

Apart from the Note10, Samsung also unveiled its newest Tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6, which comes with the same S Pen as the Note10, an ultra wide camera, and a fingerprint scanner.

It will cost between S$998 and S$1,298 for different models.

The brand also teased its new new range of smart watches, the Galaxy Watch Active 2, including a limited edition Under Armour version.

No prices are available yet for its watches.

