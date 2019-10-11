Samsung’s sold-out Galaxy Fold is back in stock tomorrow – here’s where to get one

- Rachel Chia/Buisness Insider
Longing for a Galaxy Fold, but couldn’t get one before it sold out last month?
Samsung is restocking the foldable device here on Friday (Oct 12) after its entire inventory was wiped out on the Sep 18 launch.
Those looking for a second chance to buy the S$3,088 phone can get it in black or silver at Samsung stores and some M1, Singtel and StarHub outlets.
You can also get it online from Samsung’s website on Sunday (Oct 14).
The Fold – which is the world’s first phone with a foldable touchscreen – has six camera lenses, two screens, and can open multiple app windows simultaneously.
Here’s a list of stores stocking the phone:
Samsung Experience Store
- 313@Somerset
- Bedok Mall
- Causeway Point
- VivoCity
M1
- Bugis Junction
- Causeway Point
- Paragon
Singtel
- Comcentre
- Causeway Point
- Jurong Point
StarHub
- VivoCity
