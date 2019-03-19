Samuel L. Jackson taunted fans who threaten to boycott his movies if he keeps slamming Trump: ‘I already cashed that check’

caption Samuel L. Jackson stars as Nick Fury in “Captain Marvel.” source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Samuel L. Jackson recently discussed his vocal anti-Trump stance in an interview with Esquire.

Jackson said President Donald Trump is “ruining the planet” and he refuses to be “complicit” by not speaking out.

He also addressed fans who threaten to boycott his movies or feel alienated by his political leanings.

“If you never went to another movie I did in my life, I’m not going to lose any money,” he said. “I already cashed that check. F— you. Burn up my videotapes. I don’t give a f—.”

Samuel L. Jackson recently discussed his vocal anti-Trump stance in an interview with Esquire, opening up about how he views his role as a public figure in the political sphere.

“This motherf—er is like ruining the planet and all kinds of other crazy s—,” Jackson said. And if you’re not saying anything, then you’re complicit. And I wouldn’t give a f— if I was a garbageman and I had a Twitter account; I’d tweet that s— out.

“I’m not thinking about who I am and what my job is when I do that s—.”

I want Proof, the Muthafukker demanding folks stand for the Anthem actually knows the words to the Anthem!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) June 5, 2018

Jackson, who has been a frequent critic of President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers, was asked if he worries about “antagonizing fans” with his ideology.

“I know how many motherf—ers hate me. ‘I’m never going to see a Sam Jackson movie again.’ F— I care? If you never went to another movie I did in my life, I’m not going to lose any money. I already cashed that check. F— you. Burn up my videotapes. I don’t give a f—,” he said.

Jackson also mocked the common idea that actors should “stick to acting” and shut down the idea that, as a rich celebrity, he’s not affected by governmental action.

“I’m a human being that feels a certain way,” he said. “This is how I feel. And I count to 100 some days before I hit ‘send,’ because I know how that s— is.”

As Esquire notes, Jackson has starred in 120 movies over the 40-year span of his career. He has claimed some of the most coveted and respected roles in history, from Jules in “Pulp Fiction” and Mace Windu in “Star Wars” to his current stint as S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Nick Fury in the Marvel behemoth.

Before finding fame, Jackson was raised in the segregated South and later became an active participant in the ’60s civil rights movement.

“I’m the same cat. I still got my politics. I still have my anger,” he told Esquire.

