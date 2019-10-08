The FBI said a 79-year-old man who claims to have killed 93 women is the most prolific serial killer in US history

caption Samuel Little in an FBI interrogation into a murder committed in 1971 or 1972. source Federal Bureau of Investigation

The FBI say a 79-year-old man who confessed to the murders of 93 women is the US’s most prolific serial killer ever.

The FBI said in a news release on Monday they had now verified 50 confessions from Samuel Little.

Previously Gary Ridgway, known as the “Green River Killer,” was considered the US’s most prolific serial killer, having pleaded guilty in 2001 to killing 49 women and girls.

Little has been serving a triple life sentence since 2014 for three murders, and has since been accused and indicted with murdering multiple other women.

The FBI said Little remembers very little about many of his victims, so it has released drawings he made of many victims, as well as video footage of some of his confessions, in the hope citizens will come forward with evidence.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that a 79-year-old man who confessed to murdering more than 90 women is the most prolific serial killer in US history.

Samuel Little, currently serving multiple life sentences for murder, confessed to 93 killings between 1970 and 2005. 50 of the killings have now been confirmed, the Bureau said in a news release Monday.

“FBI crime analysts believe all of his confessions are credible. Law enforcement has been able to verify 50 confessions, with many more pending final confirmation,” the Bureau said.

“The FBI has confirmed Little to be the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.”

His method in many of the cases involved luring the women into letting him give them a ride home, whereupon he would overpower and murder them, according to the FBI and his confession tapes. Little said he strangled all of his victims bar one, whom he drowned.

caption Four women drawn by Samuel Little who he says he murdered. source Federal Bureau of Investigation

Previously, Gary Ridgway, known as the “Green River Killer,” was considered to be the most prolific serial killer in US history. Ridgway pleaded guilty in 2001 to killing 49 women and girls. Ridgway said he killed 71 people.

Little was previously named as the most prolific serial killer in US history in June 2019 by attorneys in the Ector County District, Texas, but the FBI status officially confirms the pronouncement.

Little was first incarcerated for murder after he was given three life sentences in 2014 over the killings of three Los Angeles-area women in 1987, 1989, and 1994.

Since then he has confessed to 90 more murders across multiple US states as a result of the FBI’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Program (ViCAP.)

“Samuel Little believed he would not be caught because he thought no one was accounting for his victims,” FBI crime analyst Christie Palazzolo said.

caption A map of the US showing the locations of the 50 confirmed murders to which Little has confessed. source OpenStreetMaps/Federal Bureau of Investigation

“Even though he is already in prison, the FBI believes it is important to seek justice for each victim – to close every case possible.”

Little doesn’t recall the identities or information about many of his victims, the FBI said, so video footage of his confessions has been released in the hope citizens will come forward to corroborate his stories.

In one of the videos Little described one incident in New Orleans in 1982: “She was pretty. Light-colored, honey-brown skin. She was tall for a woman. Beautiful shape. And, uh, friendly.”

“That’s the only one that I ever killed by drowning,” he said. Little killed most of the women by strangulation, the FBI said.

The FBI has also shared drawings Little made of many of his victims in the hope that they may help people identify the women.