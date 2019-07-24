Samurai Burger and Seaweed Shaker Fries are coming back – along with a new Matcha Dip McFlurry

caption McDonald’s Samurai Burger is back on July 25, along with a new Matcha Dip McFlurry source McDonald’s Singapore

Samurai Burger fans: mark your calendars for July 25.

McDonald’s Singapore is bringing back the Japanese-inspired burger and its sidekick, Seaweed Shaker Fries, along with a brand new dessert called the Matcha Dip McFlurry.

According to the fast food giant, the new McFlurry flavour will come with crunchy bits of “Matcha Dip”.

It will be available for a limited time only, at all restaurants and McDonald’s Dessert Kiosks for a price of S$3.10.

The returning teriyaki burgers come in chicken and beef, and are priced from S$6.10 for a single patty. The Shaker Fries can be added to any Extra Value Meal at a cost of S$0.70, but are also part of Samurai Special meal which costs S$8.90 and up.