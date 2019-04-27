Police have detained a man after a ‘shooting incident’ left multiple people injured at a San Diego synagogue

source REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Police in San Diego detained a man in connection with a “shooting incident” at a synagogue that left multiple people injured Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Office tweeted before noon Saturday it was responding to an incident at the Chabad of Poway.

A report from San Diego’s KGTV said there were multiple injuries and at least four victims were transported to the hospital from the synagogue.

“Please stay clear of the area and allow deputies to safely do their job,” the Sheriff’s Office tweeted. “Thank you for your patience and cooperations.”

The Poway Sheriff’s station later tweeted that officers had detained a man for questioning in connection to a “shooting incident” that left multiple injuries at the synagogue.

