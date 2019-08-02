The San Francisco 49ers have the NFL’s first emotional support dog, and we are living for photos of the tiny pup with giant players

caption San Francisco 49ers in 2018. source Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have the NFL’s first emotional support dog, and the adorable French bulldog is helping players with their mental health.

The team’s director of player engagement, Austin Moss, adopted one-year-old Zoë after discussing therapy dogs and mental health with members of the team, including Solomon Thomas, who has been open about his depression following the death of his sister Ella, who died by suicide in January 2018.

“This is a very stressful job, it’s very hard for a lot of guys,” Thomas told The Athletic’s Lindsay Jones. “A dog could be a perfect getaway for some guys, and sometimes you don’t know what a dog could mean.”

Moss registered Zoë as an emotional support dog and is looking into certifying her as a therapy dog.

Now Zoë, who Thomas helped name, spends her days hanging out at Moss’s office and snuggling with players. She even has an Instagram, where she’s pictured regularly alongside famous 49ers.

49ers general manager John Lynch told The Athletic that he think it’s good the players have time with Zoë and other dogs in the office, including Moss’s sister’s dog, Vito.

“I mean, football is so all-in, to have a place for them to go and kind of unplug, that was a good thing. So I think I finally told our owner after a month. I said, ‘Hey, we kind of have this dog now and the guys really like it.'”

Thomas agreed, saying having Zoë in the office is “really relaxing.”

“I can have a good practice or come in there really mad, or come in really sad, and Zoë races over to me. I can just play with the little puppy for 10 or 15 minutes, that just kind of resets my day and lets me put everything back into perspective and keep going,” Thomas told The Athletic.