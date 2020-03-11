San Francisco just banned all large gatherings exceeding 1,000 people, the latest in a series of restrictions to stem the coronavirus outbreak

source Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

San Francisco is banning all large gatherings exceeding 1,000 people for two weeks amid a coronavirus outbreak in the city.

The city had previously ordered a two-week ban on large events of 50 or more held in city-owned facilities.

This new order affects large private events, such as Golden State Warriors games, in an effort to contain the disease.

“This is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, and builds on our previous public health recommendations,” Mayor Breed wrote on Twitter.

This morning we announced that the Health Officer of San Francisco is issuing an order prohibiting all large group events of 1,000 or more persons, effective immediately. This is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, and builds on our previous public health recommendations. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 11, 2020

The ban includes events such as Golden State Warriors games. The NBA team is about to be the first to play in an empty arena – the Warriors’ game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at San Francisco’s new Chase Center will not be played in front of fans. The Warriors chose to allow fans into the arena for Tuesday’s game before the ban was announced, despite recommendations from local officials to refrain from doing so.

The ban can be renewed by the city Health Officer. The city had previously recommended that large private events be postponed or canceled, but with this new order, organizers will be required to cancel them. It doesn’t, however, address how issues such as schools in the city will respond to the outbreak, though 90 Bay Area Catholic schools were just closed until March 25 after one student tested positive for the virus.

The ban on 1,000-person events is the latest directive issued by the city as the coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19, has infected at least 14 people in the city and continues to spread.

The World Health Organization declared the disease a pandemic earlier on Wednesday.

The disease has infected more than 121,000 people and killed over 4,300 people, with most cases in China where it originated.

The WHO defines a pandemic as “the worldwide spread of a new disease.” The determination is based on the geographic spread of a disease, the severity of illnesses it causes, and its effects on society.

The US has reported 1,080 coronavirus cases and 31 deaths across 38 states and Washington, DC.

There are at least 14 confirmed cases in San Francisco.

There are a total of 89 confirmed cases in the Bay Area, and at least 160 cases across the state. of California. There have been three reported deaths from the virus in California as well.

Mayor London Breed declared a state of emergency in San Francisco late last month to allow the city to more easily access resources and funds in case of an outbreak.

On March 5, two cases of the virus were first confirmed in San Francisco, with both likely the result of community spread or transmission. Neither patient had visited coronavirus hot spots prior to falling ill.

A two-week ban has since been placed on non-essential events exceeding 50 people in city-owned facilities in an attempt to contain the disease.

The order went into effect on Saturday as the city attempts to contain the virus-spread disease, known as COVID-19, and will end on March 20.

A “non-essential group event” is defined as a gathering of 50 people for social, cultural, or entertainment events “where people are not separated by physical space of at least four feet,” or about arm’s length, according to NBC Bay Area.

The facilities implicated by the order include City Hall, the San Francisco Public Library, the Palace of Fine Arts Theatre, and Moscone Center, a venue in the city’s SOMA district where many tech conferences are usually held. Symphony events and ballet performances are among the events being canceled, and the city’s upcoming St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed

While events are being canceled, these venues are still allowed to remain open.

Offices are closing temporarily and companies are asking employees to work from home in an attempt to contain the disease.

The CDC issued new guidelines in late February advising businesses to rely more heavily on remote work options, a feat that Google, Twitter, and most recently Apple, as Business Insider’s Rob Price and Rosalie Chan reported, and others are following. Twitter, Amazon, and Salesforce, among others, have prohibited non-essential domestic and international employee travel.

May was set to be a big month for tech conferences, with many taking place at San Francisco’s Moscone Center.

But many have since been canceled or turned into virtual events.

While measures are being taken to contain the disease, the city’s most vulnerable residents in its homeless community are most at risk.

On Monday, the mayor announced that the city would spend $5 million to deep-clean homeless shelters and SROs.

The funding will be used to hire dozens of workers to be part of a cleaning crew that will regularly deep-clean the shelters, supportive housing buildings, and single-room occupancy housing, which are funded by the city. The money will also be used to keep shelters, including Navigation Centers, open 24/7.

Meal offerings will also be made more available at shelters and SROs to encourage occupants to stay indoors. The funding will allow the city to keep up with the daily cleaning and the around-the-clock shelter hours for a few months, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

And on Wednesday, San Francisco announced that the city will use RVs to house members of its homeless population who are infected with the coronavirus for quarantine.

According to KTVU, the office of Mayor London Breed announced the plan Tuesday. It will apply to people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, who have been exposed to it but don’t need hospitalization and who aren’t able to self-isolate in shared spaces like homeless shelters, SROs, or on the street.

The RVs will be staged in the city’s Presidio neighborhood and can be placed throughout the city “as needed.” The city is also asking hotels if there are any vacant rooms for it to use as part of this plan, according to KTVU.