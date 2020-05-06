A dilapidated castle-like house in the middle of San Francisco complete with turret and stained glass is on the market for $1.8 million — see inside

- source
- Dirk Kinley
- A castle in San Francisco’s Corona Heights neighborhood is for sale.
- Initially listed for over $2 million, owners are now asking for $1.8 million.
- The house was built in the 20th century, but has neo-Medieval details like a turret and stained glass windows.
If you’re in the market for a castle, now might be the perfect time to buy.
The castle at 253 States Street is in San Francisco’s Corona Heights neighborhood, in The Castro, is for sale.
It was built in 1902, with a mix of modern updates and classical details that nod to the home’s unique structure. Previous owners were in the home for 45 years, and it was listed for sale at $2.195 in mid-April. The price has since dropped to $1.795 million, and the listing acknowledges that the house might need some work, suggesting the buyer “bring your contractor and dreams.”
The castle is listed with Dirk Kinley at Compass.
Take a look inside.
From the street, the home looks almost fortified, like a real castle.
- source
- Dirk Kinley
The outside of the castle has iron gates and carvings that make it appear older than it really is.
Enter through a rounded wooden door.
The details, like these carvings, are part of what make the home so unique, and what might entice someone to take on a project like this.
Light interiors make the house feel more modern.
Built-in shelving and a detailed carving above the fireplace give the room character.
The house has several stained glass windows, which appear to be in good condition.
Another stained glass window along the stairs lets light in.
The interior is partially in disrepair.
The house is also full of little nooks and crannies, and small storage spaces that make it feel historical.
Wood floors continue throughout much of the house, though the flooring in some rooms appears to be damaged.
Ceiling detailing is another minor feature that keeps each room interesting.
A spiral steel staircase runs through the house.
The house is three stories tall, and has another non iron staircase as well.
Stained glass even continues into the bathroom, which has a bit of an unconventional design.
Each room seems to have some Elizabethan nods, from stained glass to fountains and carvings.
This window even appears to be an image of Queen Elizabeth I.
The entire house is 1,735 square feet.
It has three bedrooms and one bathroom…
…plus, two fireplaces.
The kitchen is darker and older looking than the rest of the interior.
Much of the house’s real potential is outside, though.
The yard could definitely use some work.
The house sits on a relatively large lot, most of it unlandscaped.
But, the detailing on the outside of the house shows that it could be made into something as interesting to look at as the front.
Fountains and plants outside give the illusion of a royal court.
The actual structure of the turret itself is in good shape.
The rooftop of the castle is also accessible…
…providing unmatched views of the city.
Renderings from Compass show how the yard could look with a new deck and some landscaping.
Similarly, a rendering of the patio shows a potentially refined outdoor living space.
Updates might also include a glass-walled atrium.
Finally, a rendering shows how the facade could be updated for a more modern look.
For comparison, this is what it looks like now.
While the property is in disrepair right now, it does present an opportunity for conversion into two units, the listing noted.
It has two separate street entrances, which could be ideal for splitting the home.
