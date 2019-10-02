A four-floor penthouse in an iconic working San Francisco clock tower is on sale for $6 million

- source
- Open Home Photography
- A historic San Francisco penthouse in a clock tower went on sale in 2016 for $8.5 million and eventually went off the market without selling.
- Now, it’s back on the market and asking $6 million.
- The penthouse has exclusive access to three stories of the tower, plus the “clock room” where occupants both get a great view of the city and the working gears of the enormous clock.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
This penthouse in the Clock Tower of San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood just went back on the market for a reduced asking price of $6 million, SFGate reported.
Nearly 100 years ago, the building was originally part of Max Schmidt Lithography Printing Co., at the time the largest printer on the West Coast. It was redesigned in 1993 by architect David Baker, who transformed the space into 127 lofts.
The couple who bought the penthouse when it first went on the market listed it for sale in 2016, asking $8.5 million, then lowering the price to $6.25 million. The listing never sold and went off the market. Now it’s back, with updates and a lower asking price.
For the price, potential owners would get 3,000 square feet of indoor space, plus a 1,300 square foot wraparound deck.
Compass currently has the listing.
Check out photos and read about the features of this unique home.
The building is home to 127 units, but only the penthouse owners have access to the actual clock tower.
- source
- Open Home Photography
The clock is fully functioning, and maintained by building’s homeowners’ association.
- source
- Open Home Photography
The penthouse has original hardwood and concrete flooring,
- source
- Open Home Photography
And original brick walls throughout.
- source
- Open Home Photography
Large windows let light in, and allow occupants to take in the city views.
- source
- Open Home Photography
The third floor has a game room in the current configuration, complete with a Dirty Harry pinball machine.
- source
- Open Home Photography
The historic setting contrasts with the modern, open design.
- source
- Open Home Photography
A glass-covered fireplace continues the modern aesthetic.
- source
- Open Home Photography
The loft has two bedrooms.
- source
- Open Home Photography
And two bathrooms
- source
- Open Home Photography
The kitchen is fully updated with modern appliances.
- source
- Open Home Photography
Custom cabinets and shelving offer plenty of storage.
- source
- Open Home Photography
High ceilings keep the industrial look of the building.
- source
- Open Home Photography
Large windows and French doors link indoor and outdoor spaces.
- source
- Open Home Photography
The indoor living space connects to a large, wraparound deck.
- source
- Open Home Photography
The massive deck offers panoramic views of San Francisco.
- source
- Open Home Photography
The enviable deck gives a clear view of the city.
- source
- Open Home Photography
From the SoMa location, you can see downtown San Francisco, Bernal Hill, Sutro Tower-Twin Peaks, and more
- source
- Open Home Photography
The large outdoor space is perfect for entertaining.
- source
- Open Home Photography
The most unique feature of this home is the fourth-level clock room.
- source
- Open Home Photography
You can actually enter this space behind the working clock faces.
- source
- Open Home Photography
You’ll see the exposed gears of the clocks, the feature that makes this home one of a kind.
- source
- Open Home Photography