A four-floor penthouse in an iconic working San Francisco clock tower is on sale for $6 million

caption The penthouse in this clock tower is on the market for $6 million. source Open Home Photography

A historic San Francisco penthouse in a clock tower went on sale in 2016 for $8.5 million and eventually went off the market without selling.

Now, it’s back on the market and asking $6 million.

The penthouse has exclusive access to three stories of the tower, plus the “clock room” where occupants both get a great view of the city and the working gears of the enormous clock.

This penthouse in the Clock Tower of San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood just went back on the market for a reduced asking price of $6 million, SFGate reported.

Nearly 100 years ago, the building was originally part of Max Schmidt Lithography Printing Co., at the time the largest printer on the West Coast. It was redesigned in 1993 by architect David Baker, who transformed the space into 127 lofts.

The couple who bought the penthouse when it first went on the market listed it for sale in 2016, asking $8.5 million, then lowering the price to $6.25 million. The listing never sold and went off the market. Now it’s back, with updates and a lower asking price.

For the price, potential owners would get 3,000 square feet of indoor space, plus a 1,300 square foot wraparound deck.

Compass currently has the listing.

Check out photos and read about the features of this unique home.

The building is home to 127 units, but only the penthouse owners have access to the actual clock tower.

source Open Home Photography

The clock is fully functioning, and maintained by building’s homeowners’ association.

source Open Home Photography

The penthouse has original hardwood and concrete flooring,

source Open Home Photography

And original brick walls throughout.

source Open Home Photography

Large windows let light in, and allow occupants to take in the city views.

source Open Home Photography

The third floor has a game room in the current configuration, complete with a Dirty Harry pinball machine.

source Open Home Photography

The historic setting contrasts with the modern, open design.

source Open Home Photography

A glass-covered fireplace continues the modern aesthetic.

source Open Home Photography

The loft has two bedrooms.

source Open Home Photography

And two bathrooms

source Open Home Photography

The kitchen is fully updated with modern appliances.

source Open Home Photography

Custom cabinets and shelving offer plenty of storage.

source Open Home Photography

High ceilings keep the industrial look of the building.

source Open Home Photography

Large windows and French doors link indoor and outdoor spaces.

source Open Home Photography

The indoor living space connects to a large, wraparound deck.

source Open Home Photography

The massive deck offers panoramic views of San Francisco.

source Open Home Photography

The enviable deck gives a clear view of the city.

source Open Home Photography

From the SoMa location, you can see downtown San Francisco, Bernal Hill, Sutro Tower-Twin Peaks, and more

source Open Home Photography

The large outdoor space is perfect for entertaining.

source Open Home Photography

The most unique feature of this home is the fourth-level clock room.

source Open Home Photography

You can actually enter this space behind the working clock faces.

source Open Home Photography

You’ll see the exposed gears of the clocks, the feature that makes this home one of a kind.