Take a look at this $9.8 million San Francisco condo inside a luxury hotel that comes with a ‘cuddle puddle room’ full of pillows

caption The listing comes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and space to indulge in some cuddles atop a sea of cushions and pillows. source Open Homes Photography

A two-bedroom condo in San Francisco’s St. Regis Hotel is for sale for $9.8 million.

Included in the listing is a “cuddle puddle room” with cushions and pillows.

Cuddle puddles, and parties, are typically non-sexual activities whereby participants cuddle freely and enjoy human touch.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There is currently a dizzying array of multi-million-dollar condos in San Francisco.

One of them is on the 25th floor of the St. Regis Hotel downtown. The condo is on the market for $9.8 million and comes with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as million-dollar views of the city.

And for you cuddling enthusiasts, there is a “cuddle puddle room,” complete with pillows and cushions.

Here’s what it’s like inside.

The St. Regis Hotel sits in San Francisco’s SOMA District.

caption The main living area. source Open Homes Photography

The condo is technically comprised of two units.

caption The foyer. source Open Homes Photography

They were merged together to make the listing more attractive as a two-bedroom apartment.

caption One of the bedrooms. source Open Homes Photography

It was first listed on February 24, according to the listing.

caption The main living area. source Open Homes Photography

Source: Compass

The condo comes fully furnished across its 3,462 square feet.

caption The main living area. source Open Homes Photography

Source: Compass

There are also million-dollar views of the city from this vantage point.

caption A view of the city. source Open Homes Photography

The theme is “enchanted forest” — glass panels in the foyer have tree designs.

caption The foyer. source Open Homes Photography

There are two bedrooms …

caption One of the bedrooms. source Open Homes Photography

… two bathrooms …

caption One of the bathrooms. source Open Homes Photography

… a windowless kitchen …

caption The kitchen. source Open Homes Photography

… an office with lots of windows …

caption The office. source Open Homes Photography

… and, of course, a cuddle puddle room.

caption The cuddle puddle room. source Open Homes Photography

As Curbed SF notes, the room perhaps was created out of what was once an alcove.

caption The cuddle puddle room. source Open Homes Photography

Source: Curbed SF

Cuddle puddles — and cuddle parties — became popular in the last couple of decades.

caption The cuddle puddle room. source Open Homes Photography

They feature strangers, or people you know, laying amongst each other and cuddling, usually upon a sea of pillows and blankets.

Cuddle parties and puddles are found outside of San Francisco, but they are a bit more of a trend in the city specifically, as the work demand of tech leads to what some have called scheduled intimacy.

Read more: I cuddled with strangers at a San Francisco cuddle party alongside other members of the city’s intimacy-starved workforce. No, it wasn’t that weird.

The master suite features a neutral color palette and lots of natural light.

caption The master bedroom. source Open Homes Photography

The accompanying walk-in closet is expansive.

caption A walk-in closet. source Open Homes Photography

The monthly HOA fees are a casual $5,430.

caption An office off of the master bedroom. source Open Homes Photography

And you’ll have to pay for parking — $300 a month for the first car and $400 a month for the second

caption The master bathroom. source Open Homes Photography

Source: Compass