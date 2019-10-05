A 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit south of San Francisco

caption California has permanently moved up its presidential primary from June to March. source Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit Colma, which is south of San Francisco, on Saturday morning.

The earthquake had a depth of 4.7 miles, and there have been no reports of damage from the earthquake so far.

According to experts, California has not experienced a major earthquake in around 25 years, which means a massive quake could be yet to come.

Residents of San Francisco and its surrounding area woke up Saturday morning to a 3.5 magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake hit just south of San Francisco at 8:41 a.m. local time, according to the US Geological Survey. The epicenter was just west of Colma, which is in San Mateo County and south of San Francisco.

Colma was founded as a necropolis and known as “The City of the Dead” or the “City of Souls.” This is because of its vast cemeteries. Dead people outnumber alive people by 1,000 to 1. There are 1.5 million people buried there, and 1,509 residents, according to the city’s website.

Those who felt the earthquake are welcome to report their experience to the USGS.

According to experts, California has not experienced a major earthquake in around 25 years, which means a massive quake could be yet to come.